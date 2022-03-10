During the last seven games for the Marathon High baseball team against rival Ransom Everglades, which comes in a five-year span, the Dolphins have just one win and six total runs, having been shut out in three straight including the first meeting between the squads during the current campaign at the Middle Keys campus.
“Knowing at this point of the season, with Ransom and us both being close to the top of the conference standing, there was no more wasting time with them,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez. “We have been so close with them for way too long that we were finally able to break through with them.”
Not only did the Dolphins “breakthrough,” Marathon was able to score more runs in one game than it had against Ransom in the previous five seasons, combined, en route to a 9-0 victory on Tuesday, March 8, in Miami.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of work at practice, not trying to do too much with the ball,” said Gonzalez. “We stuck to that approach and every guy, up and down that lineup, really executed what we have been working on in practice.”
No Dolphins batter was more locked in than senior Ben Hiller who finished the game going 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.
“His home run was a no-doubter to the deepest part of the park and it was probably 50 feet beyond the fence where his dad found the ball beyond the parking lot,” said Gonzalez. “He was about six feet away from hitting a second home run. Ransom has a 60-foot tall fence and he hit one that went 55-feet up the fence, so it ended up being a double. Ben is more locked in than he ever has been before.”
In total, the Dolphins had 11 hits, with Ryan Yalbon, and Delvin Solis each collecting two, while Dylan Globe, Gavin Leal and Cole McDaniel roped one apiece against the Raiders’ No. 2 pitcher after their ace tossed on Friday.
“Legally, he was able to start, but they ended up pitching their No. 2 and we ran him out in the first inning,” said Gonzalez. “From there, they pieced together their bullpen and they had some guys throw hard and throw strikes, but we were teeing off on them. Up and down the lineup, our boys were super hot. Even if they would have thrown their No. 1, our boys are seeing the balls like it was a beach ball coming at them. I really don’t think it would have made a difference, they were hitting everything that was thrown at them.”
After staring at the plate, Hiller also came in and tossed a perfect final frame striking out two in just 12 pitches, to earn Dylan Ziels the victory after the Dolphins starter tossed six shutout innings, with 11 stikes out while allowing just four hits and two walks.
“Dylan is on a lot of radars in Miami,” said Gonzalez. “I was talking to the coaching staff from Ransom and they’ve made it known that guys in Miami are afraid to face Dylan right now. As a sophomore, he has three pitches he can command on any count, and throw them for strikes. He was sitting 85 all game yesterday and double that up with his curve or change up and we were able to get their best guy, who came into the game batting .650, not get a hit in the game.”
After evening the season series with its conference rivals, Marathon was back on the road Thursday, March 9 — a schedule change after Friday’s initial opponent, Everglades Prep, folded its season — in an important district and conference match against Doctors Charter.
“This can be a two-for-one special and get a win in both of those categories,” said Gonzalez. “I just hope our bats stay hot.”