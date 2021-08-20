Dolphins coach Mac Childress, right, talks to his players during a preseason practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Marathon. The preseason game for Marathon against Berean Christian was canceled due to a lack of referees.
When Marathon High coach Mac Childress was called on Wednesday afternoon by Dolphins athletic director Lance Martin, the football coach knew something was amiss.
Sure enough, the news came to the Marathon coach that Berean Christian was unable to obtain referees for their preseason game on Friday, Aug. 20, and thus the contest would be canceled — that was unless the Dolphins would be able to host.
“We tried to get it down here, but obviously you’re not going to be able to get refs in two days,” said Childress.
That means Marathon is going to have to wait a week to kick off the 2021 campaign with the regular-season opener on Friday, Aug. 27, against Avant Garde Academy.
“It’s unfortunate for our kids because we were so excited for these kids to get a look and be able to get some film on them,” said Childress. “The most improvement you get in a year is from Week 1 to Week 2, so we are just going to have to wait to get to that.”
Instead of playing, the Dolphins are planning an intrasquad game on Friday, treating it as if it was a real contest under Friday Night Lights.
“We will be playing live special teams and everything, but it’s still not the same, but we just have to move forward and move on,” said Childress. “I think a lot of our kids have a chip on their shoulder and that’s good a good mentality to have with this group. All the kids have been working hard in the weight room, and we are excited about this year.
“When you are patching holes and playing freshmen because you have to not because you want to, it’s tough,” the coach added. “This year, limited freshmen will start.”
In fact, Marathon will have more returning players and starters in the lineup to begin the season this campaign than the last two years combined, which makes the preseason cancellation even tougher for the Dolphins coach as he felt his team could have opened with a victory against a Bulldogs team that was 0-9 a season ago.
“It was going to be a competitive game either way,” said Childress. “Understanding for our kids that they can play with teams and be in a game is big for our kids. Now we just have to look forward.”