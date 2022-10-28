No matter what happens on Friday, Oct. 28, the season will come to a close for the Marathon High football team, despite the Dolphins being guaranteed to end a four-year skid of losing records no matter the outcome in the rematch with University School on the Middle Keys Campus at 7 p.m.

In the first meeting between the team, the Dolphins, led by 122 rushing yards from Malachi Hawkins, held onto the 22-19 victory, during which Marathon scored the only six points of the second half. This time around, both teams enter the game having won three of their last four contests, including both defeating Bridgeprep Academy, Marathon 36-0 and University 52-0. In fact, during that stretch, Marathon has outscored its opponents, 166-82, but University has also been hot, outscoring its opponents 151-37.