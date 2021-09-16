After competing in a big race on a very tough course last Friday in their opening meet, the Marathon High School cross-country teams fared well on Tuesday in the Miami Country Day Open on a more-friendly course at Greynolds Park.
Senior Pedro Zapata finished the 5,000-meter run in second place overall with a time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds to help the Dolphins boys team finish third out of the six schools taking part in the event.
Top girls runner sophomore Mikkel Ross clocked a 24:42 for her second straight personal record. Not far behind was fellow sophomore Rain Banks with a 25:30. The Lady Dolphins also had a third-place team finish.
“It was a good race. It was a smaller one than the first, but every team is either in our district or our region. We got to see what other people had going on,” explained coach Jim Murphy.
Entering the meet, the coach grouped his runners together until a certain point in the race.
“I still want them to run their own race and figure things out. I wanted some of them to slow up that first mile. Last meet they took off too fast, but I knew they could do better,” said Murphy. “Overall, as a team, a lot of kids dropped times because they ran smarter. Hopefully each race they run a little smarter and have their system down by districts.”
Second for the Dolphins was freshman Vance Bursa (20:01) followed closely by senior Enrique Escobar (20:08). Junior Jakub Bursa (20:38) was the Fins’ No. 4 harrier and senior Bryan Rodriguez (20:46) topped out the top five boys.
“We put five boys together — the Bursa boys, Enrique, Mason Buxton and Bryan Rodriguez. It worked out well. Vance, Enrique and Jakub were all close. Bryan ran a couple minutes faster by going with them this time. The first race he kind of burned out, but I think he’ll be pushing for that No. 2 spot eventually. He’s a senior and has been here a few years. He decided to play sports. He’ll be a good addition for the soccer team, too.”
Murphy said Ross has dedicated her life to running, which has paid off for the team.
“She runs five miles in a faster time than a 5K. I think a lot was getting that first mile set. She ran a 7:30 first mile with a 7:15 average throughout the 5K,” Murphy said. “Rain had a little stitch going on, but she still fought through it.”
Some of his younger girls improved well, said Murphy.
Eighth-grader Ava Merryman (26:39) was the third Marathon female finisher; seventh-grader Sara Robinson (27:36) was the No. 4 girl and senior Lucy Montenegro was the No. 5 with a 27:36.
“For an overall time, the girls dropped 30 second from last Friday. We’re going in the right direction,” indicated the coach. “The boys overall time was 19:59. The goal is to start by breaking 20 and see where it goes. Breaking that in just the second race is a nice sign. They’re both sitting in good positions.”
Marathon’s next race is on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in a home meet at Sombrero Beach. Matter of fact, all of their races until regionals are on a Tuesday.
“My biggest issue was we had a race on Tuesday then a Friday race. I switched up our schedule. We’re going to race every Tuesday and districts is on a Tuesday,” explained Murphy. “There’s a lot more structure and organization. We’re running one race each Tuesday. It keeps in the same mindset — Mondays are easy, we race on Tuesdays and we train the rest of the week.”