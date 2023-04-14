There is “some real promise” for several members of the Marathon High track and field team during the postseason, according to first-year head coach Darby Sheehan, and that all begins with the District 16-1A finals on Thursday, April 20, at Palmer Trinity.
“We are hoping to get tickets to regionals for them and then we will go from there,” said Sheehan. “A lot of the throwing events are such day-to-day events, so when you are looking at state rankings, you also look to see what the conditions were of that throw and if things just played out really in their favor. But our girls have been working really hard and so have the guys, because we know we will be going against some better teams.”
The coach furthered that several Dolphins thrive on the added pressure; for example, sophomore distance runner Vance Bursa, who is coming off winning the 7-Mile Bridge Run. During the track season, Sheehan said Bursa has been focusing on the mile, but moving forward the coach expects him to put an emphasis on the 2-mile and he’s also entered into the 800 and 4x400 at district as well as be on the 4x800 with a potential to run in regionals.
“We are still figuring out exactly what events he will do and a lot of that depends on what the competition is doing, but he will have a full slate with whatever he is doing,” said Sheehan, adding she expects Bursa to be a state qualifier. “He has a shot at the 1 mile and 2 mile so it will come down to where he sees the competition at because he has run against a lot of those guys in the cross country season but most are focusing on the mile or two but not typically both, so they have to chose. But he’s going to qualify in as many things as he possibly can.”
Mason Buxton also finds himself in a similar situation as he will also be entered in four events, two on the track, the 800-meter run and 4x800 relay, and two on the field, in the pole vault along with the javelin.
“He’s had a great season throwing the javelin, so if he pulls out what he has done in the meets this year, then he should punch a ticket to states as well,” said Sheehan. “He has really stepped up his 800 meter this year, and I think he and Vance both have pretty good odds depending on which route they want to take.”
Vance Bursa will be rostered on the 4x800 team as an alternative by not run the race in the district meet, hoping his brothers Jakub and Tony Bursa, along with Buxton can carry the team to the region round, where he will join after dropping the 1- or 2-mile races which he will run both in district before choosing just one. Jakub Bursa is also looking for a state berth in the 800-meter run, Aaron Dalton, who has signed to jump hurdles in college, will be making a run at the 110-meter event, as he did last year, as well as adding the 400 this year, while freshman Ava Merryman is good shape to make a return trip to the state finals in pole vault, seeded 13th overall in the state in Class 1A and the top vaulter in the district.
“She has been working really hard,” said Sheehan, who is a former pole vaulter herself. “I have been working with Ava since she was just first started as a sixth- and seventh- grader, so I’m excited to see where her career goes.”
Other region and state contenders for Marathon include Nicole Merryman, who is ranked 32nd in the state in shot put and No. 1 in the district, Justice Lee, ranked 41st in the state in javelin, Kayesha Christian in the long jump and triple jump, the 4x100 team of Christian, Janiya Pryfrom, Abrianna Marshall, and Daysi Williams are coming off breaking the school record and the 4x800, of Rain Banks, Mikell Ross, who are both reutrning, as well as Kimi Burnett, all have an opportunity to advance, according to the coach.
“Nicole has been a big part of our leadership this year,” said Sheehan. “She has been a mentor to all our sixth-graders and seventh-graders and has been teaching them.”
Marathon hosted a final home meet on Thursday hoping to straighten any event questions before the district final, which are less than a week away, with the top four at districts earning a berth into regions where the top two automatically go to the state final with the second half of each event determined via a wild-card berth.
“Really it will be a game of numbers and some of the kids are still trying to figure out that event, though there are events they may enjoy doing they may not have the best chance to get out of districts in those events,” said Sheehan. “Kimi for example, she’s been working really hard in the 400 hurdles, but may not have the chance to get to regionals in that event like if she did the 4x800 relay. So it’s still a bit of a balancing act, but we are hopoing to have it all figured out by then.”