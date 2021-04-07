It has been a season full of streaks for the Marathon High baseball team. There were a pair of losses to open the campaign before the Dolphins proceeded to win four of five, including three in a row, but entering Monday’s contest at Doctors Charter, the ‘Fins had suffered five consecutive defeats, two coming since returning from Spring Break.
“After a really tough stretch with a couple of heart-breaking losses within a two-week span, we finally broke out for an enormous conference win,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez about his team’s 12-2 mercy-rule victory against the Eagles. “We played a perfect game defensively. All the pieces to the puzzle were linked at just the right time.”
That included Delvin Solis, who earned his second start of the year out in rightfield, according to the coach, and absolutely erupted at the plate going 4-for-4 with a double and five RBI.
“He gave us the spark we needed,” Gonzalez said about Solis.
The coach also credited the play of starting pitcher Matt Kratzert who went the distance on the mound, allowing the two Doctors Charter runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
“Matt delivered a huge complete game on the hill that was much needed to bring the five-game skid to a halt,” said Gonzalez “He was very efficient with great rhythm.”
The two runs for Doctors Charter came in the second inning, but only after Marathon had already taken a five-run advantage. In the first frame, Ryan Yalbon and Corbin Neller both reached with singles and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk and Eagles fielding error. Three more crossed in the second on another error, passed ball and a double by Neller.
Solis drove in his first run in the third, then doubled in a run in the fifth before scoring himself on an RBI groundout, and added his final RBI in the sixth with a three-run double. Yalbon and Dylan Ziels finished with a multihit game.
Gonzalez hopes this is the start of a new win streak for the Dolphins, who play twice more this week, on Wednesday against Somerset South Homestead — who Marathon defeated earlier this season — and Thursday versus Palmer Trinity; both games are at home at 3:30 p.m.
“These are two conference matchups, and of course, Palmer is a huge conference and district opponent,” said Gonzalez.