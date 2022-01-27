Ranked 97th out of 98 squads in the Class 3A, it's been hard to hide the fact the Marathon High boys basketball team has had its struggles this season.
"Four years ago we were ranked seventh in the state, so it's crazy how it changes," said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman, whose team entered the game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Archimedean High as one of two programs still winless on the 2021-22 campaign.
The other team still searching for a victory, as well as the only squad ranked behind the Dolphins in the state 3A standings, just so happened to be the Owls, and Freeman was sure to let his team know that information before heading to their home court.
"I told the team that the day before the game and after I did, I second-guessed myself, but I knew it was our chance to end the snide so we wanted to play hard and play together and I was hoping it was going to give them the motivation," Freeman said about letting his Dolphins know where they stood against the Owls. "They knew this was an opportunity so we went into the game thinking like that."
Even with only eight players dressed for the game, two out due to injury or illness, Marathon still had a season-best six turnovers in a game, to go along with a season-high nine assists as a team while making 27 trips to the free-throw line, which was the most for the Dolphins this year, which allowed them to put up 14 point in the first half and then roll to a 57-32 victory.
"We were averaging more turnovers than attempted shots, so it's been a tough year, but last night we turned everything around," said Freeman. "Even though our record may not show it, we are getting better. We work hard at practice, and they earned this win. They didn't play a perfect game, which we obviously haven't done this year, but it came together last night."
Coming off a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double in a loss to Westwood Christian, on Jan. 18 — which was the only team the Dolphins defeated a season ago on Jan. 15, 2021, which was the last win for the Dolphins against any team — the coach once again credited the play of Fisher Coleman-Sayer, who collected a second straight double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win on Tuesday.
"He's been a great team leader for us this year, he's calling practices at the park when we can't set one up, and he's really taken over as the team leader," said Freeman.
Coleman was one of three Dolphins players to finish the game in double-figure scoring, as Oscar Garcia netted 11 points, while Jonas Johnson finished with a team-high 17 points as well as three assists and three steals.
"He hadn't scored more than four points in a game this year," Freeman said about Johnson. "It was definitely a team win and they carried Jonas off the court. He's a new kid, who has just moved in and fits right in with us, so that was great to see because he doesn't get a lot of playing time but was on a roll last night."
Despite the Dolphins holding a 36-15 advantage at the break and remaining in front by 15 in the fourth quarter, Freeman admitted he still did not feel the win was secure until the final horn sounded.
"I knew we needed to keep going," said Freeman. "It was a championship type of feel and we are really happy for the guys. We didn't play as well as we did in the first half, but we made most of our free throws which made the difference in the end."
After what Freeman called a much-needed win, Marathon still has five games remaining on the schedule, with Key West up next at home on Friday, Jan. 28, before four contests in the closing week of the season, including one against Coral Shores on Feb. 4. One of those matchups comes against Redland Christian, who remains winless in its campaign, and Freeman is hopeful his squad may be able to garner another W before the season's end.
"It's been a long time, and you never know what will happen this final week," said Freeman, whose team brought an end to a 17-game losing skid dating back to last season after dropping nine in a row to open this year.