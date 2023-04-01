It was a joint effort for the Marathon High baseball team to earn the victory on Monday, March 27, as five different pitchers were used during the 7-4 win at Posnack Day School, which was the first game back to action for the Dolphins after a nine-day hiatus for Spring Break.

Dylan Ziels tossed the first three scoreless frames, striking out seven and giving up run one hit, during which the Dolphins took a five-run lead — scoring twice in the first on singles by Gabe Leal and Brian Broche, two more in the second on singles by Dylan Globe, Mason Thornton, Aidan Gonzalez, and a two-run double by Ryan Yablon, and once in third with just one hit by Globe — and from their coach Joey Gonzalez turned to the bullpen.

Tags

Recommended for you