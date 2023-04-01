It was a joint effort for the Marathon High baseball team to earn the victory on Monday, March 27, as five different pitchers were used during the 7-4 win at Posnack Day School, which was the first game back to action for the Dolphins after a nine-day hiatus for Spring Break.
Dylan Ziels tossed the first three scoreless frames, striking out seven and giving up run one hit, during which the Dolphins took a five-run lead — scoring twice in the first on singles by Gabe Leal and Brian Broche, two more in the second on singles by Dylan Globe, Mason Thornton, Aidan Gonzalez, and a two-run double by Ryan Yablon, and once in third with just one hit by Globe — and from their coach Joey Gonzalez turned to the bullpen.
Broche followed with two strikeouts in a pair of scoreless innings of work from the mound, and Ethan Saunders had a perfect sixth, striking out two, to hold the seven-run lead, after Broche scored in the fourth for the ‘Fins and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Gabe Leal, sending home Yablon who had singled earlier in the at-bat, added to the advantage.
Posnack did touch home four times in the seventh, but Gavin Leal came in to shut down the threat striking out two of the three batters he faced for the save.
Two days later, on Wednesday, March 29, the Marathon bats were stymied by LaSalle starting pitcher Brandon Nunez, who did not allow an earned run while giving up three hits and five walks with just one strike out for the 5-3 win.
The only run Marathon was able to get off Nunez came in the second on a Broche sacrifice fly, while the Dolphins did attempt a seventh-inning rally off the Lions’ bullpen as Broche and Leal opened the at-bat with singles, as did Ziels with a one-out base hit, but the game-tying run was left at the plate when the final out was recorded.
Now with eight wins in 12 games this season, Marathon is now on the road for its next seven of its next eight contests, starting on Friday, March 31, at Miami Country Day, followed by trips to Highland Christian on Monday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 5, at Palmer Trinity with both first pitches taking place at 4 p.m. Marathon’s lone home game during the stretch will be on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. against Everglades Prep.