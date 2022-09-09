Coming off an emotional win, nothing changed for the Marathon High football team, at least according to coach Mac Childress, as during the week of practice leading up to taking on University School on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Dolphins were focused on fundamentals mainly on the defensive side of the ball.

“We are going to continue to press, that’s what we do,” said Childress. “It gives us the best opportunity to limit what the other teams are doing on offense. If we can get our hands on our guys and not let an inside release, it looks great. We just have to continuously rep it out and rep it out. We feel we have a lot of good young athletes, so we are just going to continue to work on it.”

