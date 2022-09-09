Coming off an emotional win, nothing changed for the Marathon High football team, at least according to coach Mac Childress, as during the week of practice leading up to taking on University School on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Dolphins were focused on fundamentals mainly on the defensive side of the ball.
“We are going to continue to press, that’s what we do,” said Childress. “It gives us the best opportunity to limit what the other teams are doing on offense. If we can get our hands on our guys and not let an inside release, it looks great. We just have to continuously rep it out and rep it out. We feel we have a lot of good young athletes, so we are just going to continue to work on it.”
The philosophy of doing what they do will remain the same in all assets of the game for Marathon, on offense and even special teams as well, especially after recovering two onside kick attempts during its 22-point victory last week. This week, the coach furthered, the Dolphins are likely to do more onside kicks or pooch kicks once again.
“If they don’t respect it and move up, we will hit it over their head, but the best teams we are facing, their best skills are returning the ball,” said Childress. “We want to let the linemen fair-catch a chip or go for the onside kick, and give up a little field position instead of that big return. So it’s something we practice a lot, the onside and chip kicks.”
The coach continued to explain that despite not being the ordinary approach to any facets of the game, “Our guys believe in what we do, the coaches believe in what we do and everything we do.”
“We feel like it’s our formula to winning,” said Childress. “We feel like stealing a possession, with as much time as we take on offense, if we can steal one possession that’s just going to frustrate the other team even more.”
Of course, it helps when Marathon has senior Malachi Hawkins, who for two straight weeks has rushed for more than 200 yards a game.
“He’s put in a lot of carries, but he’s put in a lot of work,” said Childress. “He was in the weight room a lot in offseason, he put on a lot of muscle, and he really puts out a lot of punishment.
“We have some other capable backs too,” the Dolphins coach continued. “Thomas Eubank has had a couple of nice games, Fabianho (Louis) is really coming on and he is a smooth runner in the open field, Dylan Globe is a nice change of pace, so we feel we have a lot of capable guys in the backfield. The teams are really going to be coming after Malachi after the back-to-back 200-yard games, but the credit really goes to our line. We are starting a lot of young guys, but the line coaches are doing a really great job with them, and we are really pleased with the way our offense is progressing.”
The coach also relayed that being on the road for three of the first four games of the season, including the preseason, may have benefited the underclassmen, as there are less distractions than playing in front of a home crowd of family and friends.
“We have enough seniors that our leadership is as strong as it has been in five seasons,” said Childress. “They make sure the young guys are focused, so we don’t care where we play, we just want to line up and play ball.”
The kickoff on Thursday was the first of two games between the Sharks and Dolphins this season, making this meeting a point of emphasis to see how much the team has growth in two months, as Marathon will host University in the season finale on Oct. 28.
“This is an absolute litmus test for us and we are going to see where we are truly at with this game,” said Childress. “They are definitely a solid ball club that can do a lot of things, but not overwhelming, so we will have to play some A-ball for sure. They have a good quarterback who can sling the ball around and more than capable receivers, so we have to stick to our game plan, pound the ball and control the time of possession. If we can stick to that game plan, I think we will be in the game late.”