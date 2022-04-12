“Win it for Mrs. Thacker,” was the rallying cry on Friday, April 8, and for matter, the motto for the Marathon high baseball team for the rest of the season, and the Dolphins used the energy from the large crowd in attendance to celebrate the beloved teacher’s life to sweep rival Palmer Trinity with a 5-4 victory at Joe Simsic Field on the Middle Keys campus.
“It was a really emotional Friday night,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez. “I think the ceremony was beautifully done, a lot of the district as there, of course, all our facility and staff, and it led up into the big game for sure.”
And the Dolphins carried that emotion into the first inning when they strung together four consecutive hits with two outs to score three runs.
“We came out really hot from the jump and the boys were just emotionally motivated,” said Gonzalez. “They knew this game was the biggest game they were going to play during the regular season, in terms of what we wanted to accomplish for Mrs. Thacker and also what needed to accomplish to put ourselves into that first-place position. We were definitely riding that emotional wave.”
Adding a run in the second, Marathon never relinquished the lead, holding off a late rally to sweep Palmer Trinity for the first time in 20 plus seasons. Dolphins starting pitcher Ryan Yablon allowed two earned runs in six innings of work and struck out four to claim the win, also adding a hit at the plate. In fact, eight different Marathon players racked up hits, led by Ben Hiller and Delvin Solis, both seniors, who each had two, while Gavin and Gabe Leal, Mason Thornton, Dylan Ziels, and Emanuel Polanco all contributed one hit.
“Look back on it, it’s been a bare minimum of two decades since the last time we were able to sweep Palmer,” said Gonzalez. “My brother and I haven’t been part of varsity baseball for 14 years and it hasn’t been done since then and never was done when we were in the program. I know before then they used to handle us every single year, so be able to keep them in this type of fashion, with so much riding on the game, that was huge.”
The Dolphins coach furthered that it was easily the largest crowd at a Marathon baseball game, with roughly 300 people in attendance before first pitch, “in quite some time,” everyone there with thoughts on remembering the life of Rebecca Thacker, the Marathon High English teacher who died on Monday.
“It was a lot for the community to be able to come together and to be able to get that performance from our boys,” said Gonzalez.
There was not much time for the players to revel in the victory for their teacher, as Marathon was back on the road Monday, April 11, at Somerset Silver Palms, before getting to play in front of another sizable crowd when they head south for the first time in a decade to play against Key West at Rex Weech Field on Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m.
“We anticipate that game to be a fun atmosphere and the boys got a taste of that on Friday,” said Gonzalez. “There should be a high energy at the Rex.”