After the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday, Oct. 27, on the Marathon High campus, coach Mac Childress was greeted with a cooler bath from his players as the Dolphins had tripled their win total from the previous two campaigns combined by scoring double their season-high during a 28-14 victory against Everglades Prep.
“We want to start expecting wins and hopefully when we beat a rival or win the conference is the next time I get that bath, but our kids are excited and we were happy to see that enthusiasm, for sure,” said Childress, who team closed out the season with two wins in the final three games at home. “We felt we playing really good ball at the end of the season. We definitely took a big step forward as a program this year.”
Marathon scored in every quarter of the season finale, never trailing in the game, led by junior captains Malachi Hawkins, who tallied 85 yards rushing and two touchdown in the win, and Thomas Eubanks, who was all over the field with 61 rushing yards and a score, as well as 12 tackles on defense and a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
“Those two balled out,” said Childress. “Those are two of the guys who have out the work in, in the weight room and doing everything we asked in the offseason, so our younger players are looking at them having success and it will translate to the whole program. The hard work in the offseason will get you the big plays on Friday nights.”
During the season, Marathon struggled in the red zone, with fumbles halting several drives, but on Wednesday, the Dolphins won the turnover battle and were able to complete a majority of the trips inside the 20.
“It bodes well for the kids moving forward,” said Childress. “They are excited to get back in the weight room and get back at it because they are hungry and see what work they have put in is paying off.”
In the previous two seasons Marathon had just a combined one victory, which came in the season finale a season ago, but this year the Dolphins opened and closed the campaign with a W.
“To build a program and get it to where you want it, takes time,” said Childress. “We had so much adversity this year from losing our two quarterbacks and having to change our offense this year, with all that to still come away playing our best ball of the season is huge for our confidence.”
In the offseason, Childress noted that he will open the weight room, but being a smaller school expects many of the Dolphins to be multisport athletes.
“Our coaching staff understands multisport athletes are the best athletes, so we want our kids doing everything they can in other sports because it will make them well-rounded,” said Childress. “In a small school like Marathon, our coaching staffs are well connected, so we all encourage multisport athletes and one of those can be boys weightlifting, which starts in January. So we have a little time off but we will be back it soon.”
The goal against next year is to improve upon their three-win mark, and if that happens the coach could be getting dose with water once again at the end of next season.
“Our goal next year is to have a winning record,” said Childress. “The school pride has been a lot better and we feel we have taken several steps forward and we need to build on that.”