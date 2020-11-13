Coming off its first victory in over two years, Marathon heads back onto the road to play Palmer Trinity to try to start a trend of winning, Friday afternoon at 4.
When summarizing the week’s practices, Dolphins coach Mac Childress said, “We are just trying to build on our momentum, play fundamental football and we’re trying to keep it simple.”
On film, when studying Palmer’s offense and defense, Childress pointed out if they have a weakness, it is that sometimes they tend to become a little too aggressive and commit penalties.
The strength of Palmer Trinity’s team, Childress said, is two big defensive tackles, who are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, respectively, and each weighs around 290 pounds.
Childress said those two just overpower people with their brute strength, athleticism and quickness, and they use their hands well. He said on film they certainly “looked the part,” of Division 1 prospects.
“They pretty much live in the backfield on defense and we’re going to have to account for them on every play,” Childress said.
The size of these two tackles creates a real challenge, especially considering Marathon’s center, Andrew Lawyer, is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, and their guards are around 200 pounds each, according to Childress.
He said the plan to counteract that size mismatch is to attack them with a lot of double-team blocks, by angle blocking and by adding in a couple of new wrinkles they will be throwing in for this game.
He adds, defensively, Palmer likes to play a lot of man coverage and create a lot of pressure by mixing it up with different three- and four-man fronts.
And despite the matchup issues along the interior of the line, Childress still believes his team can find a way to control the clock and keep his team from turning over the ball; if they can do this, they can stay in this game, Childress said.
“If we can get the ball outside quick, we can alleviate some of that [the inside rush], B gap to B gap they are pretty dominate, so we are going to have to try to get them on the move laterally,” Childress said.
Childress also stresses that Marathon needs to score when they are in the red zone.
“When we get down there, if we can put seven points on the board, that’s really going to keep us in the game,” Childress added.
When previewing Palmer’s offense, Childress said they are led by a pocket passer who needs to set his feet to throw. They do not roll him out much, which gives the ‘Fins’ defense a nice “aiming point” when blitzing.
Childress added Palmer runs a very balanced offensive attack, running and passing the ball, and he felt his team matches up well because on film he did not see any standout players who would create issues and he said they like to play a lot of spread offense, and that is something his team has seen before.
“We’re familiar with stuff they do, it’s just all about tackling well and flying to the ball on defense,” Childress emphasized.
Despite the challenges the two big defensive tackles present, Childress sounded upbeat and confident. He also seemed to have a good understanding of this week’s opponent and a viable plan of attack as the Dolphins try to make it two in a row and start a new streak — winning.