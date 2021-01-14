After winning for the first time a night earlier, there was a sense of disappointment Friday as the Marathon boys basketball team could not win back-to-back contests for the first time this season, falling 47-36 against Colonial Christian at home.
“We were all disappointed in the game and the way we played,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “We hope things will get better.”
Momentum was on Marathon’s side early, as the Dolphins opened the first with a 7-0 advantage. But, by the end of the first, the Dolphins were in front by just three points, 9-6.
From there, it was Colonial’s size that took control of the game, according to Freeman.
Colonial dominated the boards with numerous offensive rebounds in the second quarter for a 22-18 halftime lead.
Despite being outscored and outsized, several Dolphins players stood out for Freeman, including Adrian Cruz, who had a team-best eight points and added three steals on the night. Dominic Cruz added seven points and three rebounds, Jordan Rodriguez contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals, while Michael Tate pitched in with six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Although Colonial pulled away in the second half, Freeman stated he felt like his players were still in the game in the third quarter, but the shots just did not fall and his team turned over the ball too many times.
Trailing by just eight entering the fourth, 32-24, the coach said he felt his team played a little bit better in the final eight minutes but still relinquished a couple of easy baskets and could not seem to close the gap or get close enough to threaten Colonial.
“We had a good practice and hope to continue that,” said Freeman, whose team is back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. against Everglades Prep for the first of five games in an eight-day span. “We have three games coming up in the next three days.”