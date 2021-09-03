After two weeks of waiting, and waiting, through cancellations due to COVID-19, Marathon High football coach Mac Childress noted Wednesday’s practice, in preparation for the long-awaited season-opener against Pompano Beach, was one of the best of the year, with the Dolphins finally set to get on the field Friday, Sept. 3, on the Tornadoes’ home turf at 7 p.m.
“The energy is really great night now, we just need to keep that up because our kids are definitely excited to play,” said Childress. “Pompano is not a team we play all the time, but we have seen them on film and feel like we match up with them. So with the combination of having two games canceled and then feeling we can compete with this team, our kids are as excited as I have ever seen them. We are ready.”
In fact, Childress explained, despite most teams having already played a preseason and regular-season game — including Pompano Beach, which lost 7-0 last week to Hollywood Hills — with the Dolphins shifting to a triple-option offense, the two extra weeks have helped refine the attack.
“We would have loved to see ourselves on film and make corrections that way, but we haven’t been able to, so instead we’ve had a lot of full-pad practices and intrasquad scrimmages this week and the triple option is definitely looking a bit crisper,” said Childress. “As the season goes on we want them to be able to move faster in the offense, so that way we can keep the defenses, who are not used to seeing the triple option, guessing. That’s to our advantage and our team is starting to see that when we execute it, even if the team brings pressure, it works.”
Marathon was going to have the film they desired before taking on Pompano Beach, but the preseason was called off due to a COVID outbreak at Archbishop Carroll, who was supposed to be visiting the Middle Keys and then last week’s season opener was also postponed due to several of the Dolphins’ roughly 25 players in contact tracing.
“We had all those guys who were out for COVID protocol, but we are pretty healthy otherwise from the bumps and bruises”, said Childress. “With a limited roster, that’s important because we are planning on playing everybody.”
They are also planning on bringing everybody on the defensive side of the ball as Childress is looking to pressure on the Tornadoes in hopes they will put the quarterback in a position to make some quick tough decisions in their spread offense.
“We have repped a lot what they did in the spring game and once you’ve seen one spread offense they are all really similar n the route combos they want to go with,” said Childress. “Our coaching staff is really confident we are going to come out Friday with a fire, ready to play. We are relying on our leaders, who have been around the program, to help us with that.”
The Dolphins’ coach added the key to winning the season-opener will be doing the little things well.
“We have to tackle and we need to win the turnover battle,” said Childress. “For us to be successful, we have to win the turnover battle each week. On offense, we need o score touchdowns when we get in the red zone and keep the chains running. Those are those little things that if we do, we feel we will be in a good position for the fourth quarter.”
A victory would match the Dolphins’ win total from the last two seasons, but most importantly for the coach, they are able to get on the field after last season’s abbreviated campaign.
“I’m just so happy for the boys who have been working their butts off,” said Childress. “We are months into this, so I can’t wait for these guys and our staff is excited. We are roaring and ready.”