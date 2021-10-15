If any team understand the mentality that you must crawl before you walk, it is the Marathon High football team as, after a season-opening victory, the Dolphins have run through the gauntlet of the South Florida Football Conference, having lost five straight and now 20 of its last 22 games dating back to the 2019 campaign.
“You have to start from somewhere and it’s not going to happen overnight, but you can see it in our kids’ eyes, they are focused and they want this one,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “We are dialed in and focused and hopefully we can come out and play our best game this year.”
The reason for the hype is not only because it’s Homecoming Week in Marathon, but also because the Dolphins do not want to be the first team to lose this season to Palm Glades Prep, who comes to the Middle Keys campus for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 14.
“We want to have our foot on the gas from Play 1,” said Childress. “We had real crisp practices this week with great energy, so I feel like we are ready. We just have to take care of the ball, play with that same energy we’ve had at practice and pursue that ball on defense.”
In order to keep the Eagles from gaining in optimism, the Dolphins coach noted he wants to start fast, in similar fashion they closed out last week’s loss to the Hurricanes.
That also means a shift in the offensive formation as the Dolphins are going away from the triple option, without a true starting quarterback as Michael Merryman will be out the remainder of the season, and more toward a misdirection attack.
The Dolphins are now running, according to the coach, a much more simplified offense, transitioning to a single wing without any single player taking a direct snap under center, which was similar to the second half against Coral Shores in which the Dolphins were able to break an 11-quarter scoreless skid.
“We just can’t do it right now,” Childress said about the triple-option offense. “We have run this offense before and we know it gives us a lot of misdirection. It’s also something a lot of defenses don’t see, so it gives us our best chance to be successful.”
That means team-leading rusher Malachi Hawkins will likely be seeing several direct snaps to cut down on the handoff exchange, which was a primary reason for the Dolphins' three fumbles a week ago.
“I have five to six players come into my classroom telling how much they like the new look and how jacked up they are to play,” said Childress. “I love the fact our kids don’t give up and keep coming ready to play. At practice, it’s hard to tell if we are 5-1 or 1-5, how hard they are still going at it.”
It also helps that this week is Homecoming, going against a still winless squad, as the City of Marathon shut down a portion of U.S. 1 on Thursdsay afternoon to celebrate with the Dolphins as they paraded the homecoming floats through town — from the Seven-Mile Bridge to Publix.
“We have told out boys to enjoy it but after the team meal (on Thursday) I want them to start getting dialed in and focused because we need to take care of business on the field,” said Childress. “We have a chance to finish the right way, now that we have run that gauntlet of teams, which only made us better. Now we have a chance to show how much we have improved on the field.”