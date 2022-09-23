For the past two weeks, the Marathon High football team has been able to enjoy having a winning record, something the Dolphins have not been able to claim in five years — since Week 7 of the 2018 campaign, which ended with the ’Fins under .500 at 4-5 overall.
“The reception and positivity around the school have been fantastic, but we definitely don’t want to pat ourselves on the back too much, at all,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “It’s certainly been nice to hear that all the hard work is paying off, humble pie is always best-served after a win for sure, and we want our guys not too high after the highs and not too low after the lows, so we have tried to refocus our guys and humble them a bit because we’ve only guaranteed ourselves two wins so we have a lot still to do.”
Despite boasting a winning record, Childress explained that he stressed to his team they can only remain above the .500 mark if they end a four-game skid, on Friday, Sept. 23, against former conference rival Ransom Everglades — who have outscored Marathon 168-27 during that span — at 7 p.m. on the Middle Keys campus.
“They are a good team that’s not going to beat themselves, we are going to have to beat them,” said Childress. “They are well-coached, don’t make mistakes, are where they need to be on defense, so they are definitely going to be a sound football team.”
On the flip side, Marathon has also limited its mistakes and penalties this season, something Childress also explained to his team they will need to do once again on Friday in order to be successful against the Raiders.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have been with us for four years, so we really trust those guys and rely on them to make plays for us,” said Childress. “We are going to see how much we have improved and I can’t wait, the longer we hang around, the more nervous they will get.”
In fact, Childress furthered that he feels his team truthfully has nothing to lose in the contest, while the Raiders can’t afford a loss to the Dolphins if Ransom expects to continue its postseason aspirations.
“We just need to focus on the small details, because they do a lot of detailed things and can make you pay if you are out of alignment, so we are making sure to secure everything up and be ready for that passing attack of theirs,” said Childress. “They are well-coached, run a well-organized spread offense and can get the ball all over the place, so they will be a huge challenge for us.”
In order to keep the Raiders off-balance, Childress pointed out that during the two weeks of preparation, coming off its bye, Marathon has been able to establish more options out of its single-wing attack with potentially five to six players touching the ball on Friday.
“We understand that Malachi (Hawkins) has been a real physical runner for us but with the emergence of some of our other backs, we can get some misdirection action going and run some more with Thomas (Eubank) and (Dylan) Globe getting the ball more,” said Childress. “The work we have put in, we feel, has definitely been beneficial.”
At 2-1 overall, the Dolphins are just a two-point conversion from being unbeaten on the 2022 campaign; however, in the preseason Marathon was throttled by St. Brendan, by 42 points, a team that Ransom defeated by 20 points the following week, so the Dolphins coach feels this will be a good opportunity to see exactly how much his team as grown this season.
“Our crowd needs to be loud and ruckus, and I feel if we can have a great football environment that will be huge for our boys, but we can’t play on emotion alone, we have to play smart and mistake-free,” said Childress, whose team has not played at home since the regular-season opening 30-28 loss to Pompano Beach. “We feel like we have improved a lot since [the preseason], so we feel like we are going to show what we are made of and compete to the best of our ability.”