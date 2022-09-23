For the past two weeks, the Marathon High football team has been able to enjoy having a winning record, something the Dolphins have not been able to claim in five years — since Week 7 of the 2018 campaign, which ended with the ’Fins under .500 at 4-5 overall.

“The reception and positivity around the school have been fantastic, but we definitely don’t want to pat ourselves on the back too much, at all,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “It’s certainly been nice to hear that all the hard work is paying off, humble pie is always best-served after a win for sure, and we want our guys not too high after the highs and not too low after the lows, so we have tried to refocus our guys and humble them a bit because we’ve only guaranteed ourselves two wins so we have a lot still to do.”

