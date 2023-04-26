Ninety-nine strikes, and Dylan Ziels needed just one to be the first pitcher in the entire state of Florida, from any class, to reach triple digits in the category this season.
In the regular-season finale for Marathon, Ziels eclipsed that plateau, sitting down the first batter he faced, looking, then proceeded to strike out the side in order, part of his eight during three shutout innings of an 18-0 mercy-rule shortened game against Westwood Christian on Friday, April 21, in Miami.
Ryan Yablon closed out the win with two scoreless frames, striking out four without allowing a base runner, then also contributed a trio of singles at the plate, Ziels also getting two base knocks, along with Dylan Globe and Mason Thornton, while Brian Broche, Gavin Leal, Gabe Leal, and Aiden Gonzalez all had one.
The victory brings the Dolphins’ win streak to five straight to close out the regular season, as Ziels has 107 strikeouts on the season, 18 more than any other pitcher in the state; Bishop Verot’s Aidan Knack is second most in the state at 91 on the campaign, while Felix Ong leads Key West with 59.
At 16-7 overall to begin the South Florida Baseball Conference playoffs, Marathon took on Ransom Everglades on Tuesday, April 25, hoping to advance to the next round on Friday, April 28.