ziels

Dylan Ziels

Ninety-nine strikes, and Dylan Ziels needed just one to be the first pitcher in the entire state of Florida, from any class, to reach triple digits in the category this season.

In the regular-season finale for Marathon, Ziels eclipsed that plateau, sitting down the first batter he faced, looking, then proceeded to strike out the side in order, part of his eight during three shutout innings of an 18-0 mercy-rule shortened game against Westwood Christian on Friday, April 21, in Miami.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you