The numbers don’t lie. Averaging 19 points per game, the 49th best in the state, 12.9 rebounds, 23rd in the state, and 6.8 assists, eighth best in the state and 44th in the nation, all the while becoming just the third player in Coral Shores High girl basketball history to score more than 1,000 points in a career, Bekky Valenzuela was the catalyst on the court for the Lady ’Canes this season but it went beyond that, according to coach Pat Meyers, which made her invaluable to the program’s rebirth and her being named The Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County Payer of the Year.
“She had just a phenomenal senior season,” said Meyers. “We knew she had it in here, but she just elevated her game another notch this year and took the team on her back and rolled with it.”
Taking on a very challenging schedule, Valenzuela led the Lady ’Canes to a winning record at 12-10 by tallying a double-double in every game outside of the regional loss to eventual state finalist Westminster Academy, twice during her senior campaign accumulating a triple-double and even once nearly had the elusive quadruple-double.
“Even when teams came in with a plan on how to guard her, they would try box-and-1s, double teams, she still made it happen,” said Meyers. “That allowed her to get lots of her assists too and she liked doing that even though she had a very high shooting percentage, which is phenomenal. So to end up with 12 wins, with the schedule we had, shows what she was able to accomplish.”
Despite it being her first year as the team leader in a lot of the statistical categories, Meyers expressed he knew Valenzuela could take the reigns of the team but had simply been deferring to the older players in the program her previous seasons.
“She has been playing AAU ball all over the country and I think seeing that level of competition and the work ethic she has, just really paid off,” said Meyers. “Playing with Lucia (Rodriguez), Riley (Dobson) and Lexi (Bito), it’s hard to find enough time to get them each their opportunities because on any given night one of those four could just go off. But she really embraced that No. 1 go-to role this year.”
Knowing she was not always the first to shoot, often looking to get her teammates involved, as well as playing behind the strong class in front of her on top of the fact her junior season was truncated due to the pandemic, Meyers noted that becoming just the third player in the school history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in her career, goes even further to show the talents of Valenzuela.
“She would have gone way over 1,000 points if she had a full game schedule last year and even this year,” said Meyers. “She probably lost 15 games in her career due to COVID and cancellations, so who knows what she would have accomplished with a full junior and senior year.”
The Lady ’Canes coach also stressed that growing with the talented core of players also helped push Valenzuela along in her career.
“As a freshman and sophomore, she still played at a very high level, but I don’t think she really had to be that No. 1, which helped her have time to figure things out,” said Meyers. “I think that helped her become the player she was this season and understand what it takes to be that leader.”
And like the group before her — who along with Valenzuela helped reform the struggling Coral Shores girls basketball team into a now winning program that has made the state finals in three consecutive seasons — Meyers believes he senior leader has mentored the upcoming varsity players to be able to understand what it means to guide the team.
“I think it’s going to be a good transition,” said Meyers. “We have a real good freshman and sophomore class, who have been watching Bekky, who can follow in her footsteps. There’s not going to be a clear-cut superstar but collectively they have the potential to keep that postseason run going. It’s going to be a different dynamic to the team, but they should still be good.”
As for Valenzuela, after averaging a double-double in her senior campaign, she has offers to play in college, but like her mentors before her could be focused on the academic route and headed to the University of Central Florida where she could potentially join the club team.
“Lucia is playing on that team, which she loves, and Bekky sees that, so she is keeping her options open,” said Meyers. “We are still helping her weigh out the options.”
No matter what her future holds, Meyers knows there will be nothing that can take away what Valenzuela accomplished on the court this season, as she will forever be part of the Coral Shores’ history books.
“I can’t recall a season like she had this past year when she just dominated, day in and day out, with rebounds, assists and points, and also on defense with steals,” said Meyers. “It’s an end of an era from the rebuild, but I think the program is strong and the quality of players are there because of what players like Bekky established here at the school.”