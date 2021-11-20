Following in the legacy of great Key West High female cross country runners Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy seemed to be ready to make a run to multiple State Finals during her high school career, after she became the second fastest freshman in Lady Conchs history.
As a sophomore, she whittled down her personal best times from the 21:53 as a freshman to a 21:24, while also leading Key West back to the Region 4-2A Finals. While that was still not good enough to reach the State Finals as an individual, it all seemed certain she would make the push as an upperclassman.
That was before she suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon, which sidelined her for practically her entire junior cross county campaign as well as a good portion of the track and field season.
Long-time Key west High track coach Dave Perkins, who was also in his first year as head coach of the Conchs’ cross country team, noted the recovery process was frustrating at times from Dubyk-Cassidy, as he was a part of the development, first-hand, on the quarter-mile oval.
“I think she thought she was going to bound back quicker than what she did and I think this year that was a big part of the discussion,” said Perkins. “The first discussion we had at the beginning of the season was that she wanted to be county champ and reach the state finals, but first off she just wanted to win a race after being injured for all of last season.”
Dubyk-Cassidy accomplished the first feat during her opening meet of the season when she won the first county meet of the year, down Sombrero Beach Road, and then did it again two weeks later at Palmer Trinity, when she ran in first wire-to-wire. She would put the second exclamation on her second goal of the season by running to her second county meet title, topping the rest of the field by at least 58 seconds to claim her second All-Monroe County Runner of the year honors from The Citizen.
“She was our rock,” said Perkins. “She was my leader for both the boys and girls because she knew all the courses we were going to, she knew how to run them, she got the team going in the warms ups, and also being my first year, she brought a lot of leadership. I could have not done it without her.”
It was not just in the leadership aspect, but also on the course where Perkins knew Dubyk-Cassidy was going set the tone for the Conchs this season as he saw her recovery come full circle by the end of the track season.
“I started seeing her running without any pain, so I knew she was going to be strong and we were going to have a good season with her leading the way,” said Perkins.
When Dubyk-Cassidy came through faster in the preseason workouts than the pace Perkins was expecting entering the season, “I knew that she was going to have a good season,” he said.
However, the next issue for the first-year cross country coach was trying to keep Cassidy healthy in her senior campaign so she had an opportunity to make a run at the postseason.
“On days she had to back off, I was very conservative with her and we did other conditioning things, where she could get that same feeling without having to pound the feet,” he explained.
“It helped having Dr. (Bradley) Makimaa on board this season, giving constant feedback and he helped with taping which really helped some of our athletes through some of their aches and pains they were dealing with,” the coach furthered.
And once Dubyk-Cassidy got going this season, also instantaneously her personal records began to fall — race after race after race.
The only goal left to obtain was making it to the state finals.
After setting a personal record at the Monroe County meet of 21 minutes and 11 seconds, at the District 16-2A Finals Dubyk-Cassidy would become only the fifth running in Key West High history to place in the Top 10 at Districts, with a 22:06, which she followed with a 21:15 at the Region 4-2 Finals.
That was two seconds shy of accomplishing her final high school goal of garnering a berth at the FHSAA 2A State Finals.
“That’s a heartbreaker there,” said Perkins. “The only thing you can say is, and you’re not obviously going to be happy, but can you leave the venue saying you gave it everything you had, every day you are out at practice and out at a meet? I think she can say she did that, and not feel great about it, but feel good knowing she did everything she could and on that day, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Despite missing out on the state meet in the cross country, her journey with Perkins and the Conchs is not complete as she still has an opportunity to qualify in track and field.
“I want to look to the state meet for track because I think she can do that, if not as an individual, maybe in the 4x800 relay,” said Perkins.
No matter the outcome of the track and field season, the Conchs coach is certain Dubyk-Cassidy has set the tone for the legacy of the Key West High girl’s cross country team, which she picked up from those before her, to now continue into the future.
“I think it’s there for Caylaa (Makimaa) to pick up because she saw how hard Cat was working,” said Perkins. “I think it’s a trickle-down effect and even in track this year I think some of those younger runners will be watching Cat and it will rub off.”