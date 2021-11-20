Caylaa Makimaa

Key West, Freshman

Best Time: 21:33

at Region 4-2A Finals

Notes: Caylaa came out as a shy ninth-grader, who was initially timid in her running and how hard she should ran as a ninth grader. Eventually she gained her confidence and took a leadership role and really pushed all the girls. She did a great job for us, being our second runner and setting the pace for the group. As the season went along, in the last three meets, she really gained a lot, especially at the region meet when she set her PR and halfway through the race was still smiling ear to ear, in the middle of the race. She brought a lot of energy and positivity to help rebuild the program.

Mikkel Ross

Marathon, Sophomore

Best Time: 22:09

At Monroe County Championship

Notes: Nobody worked harder than Mikkel on the girls team. She puts in the most mileage throughout the year and is a full-time committed runner and it was unfortunate for us that she got hurt after districts. There was consistency with her running this year and I know she is going to come back strong and ready to go.

Rain Banks

Marathon, Sophomore

Best Time: 22:35

At Region 4-2A Finals

Notes: This was Rain’s fifth year with the team and her third year in a row going to states. She had another consistent year and toward the end of the season, I saw the determination come back at the end of the season. The beauty of Rain is that she puts in the work every day. She’s always fun to run with and a real competitor. No matter what race it is, she’s ready.

Maeve Merryman

Marathon, Seventh-Grade

Best Time: 22:40

At Region 4-1A Finals

Notes: At the end of track season, Maeve was one of our pole vaulters and I convinced her into running some distance so that we could get some points with enough people, but it turns out she’s a natural runner. She also did cheerleading the whole season and when she couldn’t make it to cross country, she would still go out and put in the work. She progressed perfectly and was in her best shape once districts started. She’s going to be fun to watch in seasons to come.

Kai Guth

Coral Shores, Freshman

Best Time: 23:27

At District 8-2A Finals

Notes: Kai is an exceptional runner. She’s the leader of the team as a freshman and her commitment to the sort is beyond most. She encourages others to run, try their best and to have fun. In addition, to running, she is involved in many clubs, including student government and Interact. She is a great asset to the team and her performance from this year is just the beginning of what is hopefully going to be an amazing running career.

Sara Robinson

Marathon, Seventh Grade

Best Time: 23:59 at

Region 4-1A Finals

Notes: Sara joined us after track season last year and has been consistently getting better every week. She a naturally fast runner and despite being new to the sport this year in each race you could tell she learned something new and learned something from it and has a lot more to come. Out of everybody on the team, she was the only one in the Top 5 for us in every race this year.