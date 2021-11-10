A 6-0 shutout loss to Palmer Trinity on Monday, Nov. 8, was definitely not the way Key West girls soccer coach Justin Martin wanted to begin the season, but then again, Martin was not sure he would even be the coach after he took over as the school’s athletic director — a full-time job —± during the summer.
Key West finished 8-5-3 last season under Martin, and he expected big things this year, but without any sort of off-season workouts, starting from scratch will take time for the Lady Conchs to begin to gel and work as a team.
“It takes a lot of time to do the athletic director job right, so it’s a lot less that I could give to the soccer program, but I’m doing my best to give the kids the season they deserve,” said Martin, who actively advertised for the girls soccer position to no avail. “Being as it’s the first game of the season and that we’re literally coming off tryouts, which were two weeks ago. We haven’t had time to gel and work as a team, and it showed tonight.”
The Lady Conchs are no stranger to Palmer.
Last season, Palmer got by the Conchs, 2-0, but in 2019, Key West came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match at 2. On Monday, the Lady Conchs could not finish and could not stop Palmer from finishing.
Martin set up the schedule for this season and put Palmer down as a very quick litmus test.
“We could have played an easy team, but coming into this season, I knew this team needed to work on a lot of things. We have it all on film, we’re going to watch it this week to see exactly where the mistakes are, what we need to work on to come out with a team you know is good, consistent, threat to win their district, and make the regional tournament. You want to play that kind of a team early, build on it and that was the idea of playing them early.”
Coming in with plenty of experience is senior goalie Kaila Kirkpatrick, who fared well against Palmer but had trouble with putbacks and the wind. She is backed up by sophomore Teagan Lavin, who is familiar with the keeper position as an accomplished hockey goalie.
With players graduating, holes had to be filled, some with little or no experience, but Martin has some returning team leaders holding down the defense.
Senior Gabby Lee and junior Taylor Sturm showed their experience in dual-defensive back positions.
“Gabby is coming off the Defensive Player of the Year and she was all-county last year. I thought she played well. Taylor is back there, again. That center-back partnership looks like it’s going to be pretty successful this year. Both all-county caliber players and they have stepped into the leadership roles. Taylor is the vocal leader, having two center backs that can orchestrate the team is going to be beneficial come January.”
Newcomers to the outside backs are juniors Reily Ryan and Skylar Lanoue.
“I think as the season goes on, I think that back line will get more comfortable,” theorized Martin.
Junior Jen Perloff started at midfield for the first time and played beyond Martin’s expectations.
“Jen gave everything she had today, and that’s the type of game we can expect from her day in and day out. It’s just amazing to watch how much she sacrifices in terms of her body, in terms of physical energy, just giving everything she has to the team and to try to win. Even when it was 5-0, she was out there throwing her body around,” explained the coach.
The offense was a concern but have experienced players who can and need to make things happen.
Martin said they have high expectations with junior Vicky Daley-Willy and senior Addy Sessoms, who netted seven goals apiece last season. Senior midfielder Mercedes Petro put in eight goals in the 2020-21 season, but is out with an injury, so the coach expects the duo will make things happen.
“Addy is going to have to step up especially with Mercedes (Petro) out for all of November. She’s going to take that center-attacking midfield role, she’ll have to orchestrate the offense.,” said Martin. “Vicky is going to get her goals, but we have to work on getting her the opportunities. It’s a matter of getting everything moving. I think she can score eight to 10 goals with as many assists,”
But on Monday, the offense struggled.
Junior Nikki Tomita is primarily a defender but can make the runs, and sophomore Ella Baxter knows how to finish, but Martin envisions bigger things for sophomore Kathryn Smith.
“Kathryn Smith had the ability to put 15 on the board. She’s not experienced enough to have that output that her skills warrant. This time next year, I think she will score 15 to 20 goals,” he explained. “About every five years, we get that player who can push that 20 goals, but I think Kathryn has that ability.”
Setting up the goal scorers will be the job of senior speedster Izzy Walterson at wing. Martin said she has the ability to put up 10 assists this year.
“We have a lot of talent. Last year it took a while to start clicking, and I feel the year before we didn’t start clicking until January also. Don’t judge us on November or either December, judge on our play in January. That’s when you’ll really see the team we have,” explained Martin. “The girls were obviously upset with a 6-0 loss. In the grand scheme of things, it’s okay, that was a really good team, but we’re not there yet. We have to continue to work. We didn’t have an offseason this year and it’s going to take time.”