Ultimately, the goal for the members of the Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores girls weightlifting teams is to garner a bid to the FHSAA State Championships, which means they are one of the Top 20 lifters from Florida in their respective weight classes. Eight Monroe County athletes garnered that distinction this season, four Lady ’Fins, three Lady ‘Canes and one Lady Conch, and will be competing at the highest level possible on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
A police escort ushered the Marathon state qualifiers out of town on Thursday, Feb. 14, as the lifters spent Friday, Feb. 18 preparing for the championships.
Heading back to the 1A State Championships for a third consecutive season is Marathon’s Allie Brabenec, who is tied for fifth entering the state finals of the traditional lifts (bench press and clean and jerk) in the 110-pound weight class and sixth in Olympic lifts (snatch and clean and jerk). In the Region 4-1A Championships, Brabenec lifted 130 on the clean, 100 on the bench and 80 on snatch for a 230 total in traditional and 210 in Olympic.
She will be joined by teammate Justice Lee, who is ninth in traditional after clearing 150 pounds in the clean, 150 in bench for a combined 300 and 115 in snatch, for a combined 245 in Olympic in the 169-pound class. At 129 pounds, Lady ’Fins Mikkell Ross enters 12th in traditional with a 135 in the clean and 120 in the bench for a 255 total, and added 95 in the snatch for a 230 Olympic total for seeding her 16th in the state. Ella Hall, at 101-pounds, has a combined 180 in the Olympic (90 snatch, 90 clean) to advance at the 19th of 20 state finalist, and is 16th in traditional with a combined 160 after clearing 70 in the bench.
Also going to the 1A State Championships is Coral Shores’ Valentina Rizzo who is seeded 14th in the Olympic lifts of the 110-pound weight class, after a snatch of 70 pounds and clean of 95 during the district championships, Lily Hitchcock is 20th at 139 pounds after districts lifts of 135 in the clean and 115 in the bench, and Vanessa Gabriel in the unlimited weight class with a 110 snatch and 150 clean to place 14th in the state in the Olympic lifts.
Key West’s lone athlete qho earned a bid to the 2A State Championships is senior Valerie Thene, who also advanced in both the traditional lifts, slotted in 13th at 119 pounds with a clean of 150 pounds, bench of 115 for 265 total, while she is sixth in the Olympic lifts, snatching 105 for a 255-pound total.
Weigh-ins were on Friday, while the lightweight 1A finalist begin lifting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, then at 1 p.m. the 1A heavyweights and 2A lightweights will take to the mats.