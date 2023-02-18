Marathon lifters

The Lady ’Fin weightlifting state finalists, which include Ella Hall, Justice Lee, Allie Brabenec and Mikkel Ross, were celebrated after leaving for the State Championship.

 Photo provided

Ultimately, the goal for the members of the Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores girls weightlifting teams is to garner a bid to the FHSAA State Championships, which means they are one of the Top 20 lifters from Florida in their respective weight classes. Eight Monroe County athletes garnered that distinction this season, four Lady ’Fins, three Lady ‘Canes and one Lady Conch, and will be competing at the highest level possible on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

A police escort ushered the Marathon state qualifiers out of town on Thursday, Feb. 14, as the lifters spent Friday, Feb. 18 preparing for the championships.

