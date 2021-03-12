There seems to be no ill effects for the Key West High softball team following a 10-day layoff between games, as through the first four frames in its return on Wednesday host Keys Gate was held off the scoreboard.
That was until Key West errors in the fifth and sixth allowed Keys Gate to score five unearned runs to claim a 7-5 victory.
“Those errors came into play at very crucial times of the game, and that’s not counting the mental ones,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia.
Outside of those two frames, Key West seemed to be in control, outhitting Keys Gate 13-9, while starting pitcher Coral Geide went the distance, allowing her two earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five.
“We have been doing a lot of intrasquad games to stay prepared for this,” said Garcia. “We just ran into a girl who threw a lot of change-ups and we were out in front of everything.”
Yahaira Williams started the scoring for Key West with a solo home run to lead off the third inning and the Conchs scored a second run in the frame on a bases loaded walk by Savannah Delph.
Marina Gions extended the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, sending home Isabelle Perez, who had a double and two singles in the game, and in the top of the fifth the Lady Conchs went in front 4-0 on a Madison Gonzalez single to center, which brought in Sabrina Ramirez, who had doubled.
After a trio of doubles sandwiched a Conchs error in the bottom of the fifth to give the Knights a 5-4 advantage, Key West evened the score in the sixth on a RBI ground out by Abigail Marciniak, scoring Perez, who doubled earlier in the at-bat.
With the scored tied once again, two more errors in the bottom of the sixth allowed Keys Gate to go back in front, for good this time, as Key West stranded two runs in scoring position in its final at-bat.
“You Have to tip your hat to Keys gate, their young lady threw the ball well, but the little things we made mistakes on, like base running and not being prepared, that’s easy to fix,” said Garcia. “I have to coach them up better, I didn’t do by best job this week coaching them up and we just didn’t get it done. We just need to get back at it to doing what we do.”
After opening with a pair of victories, it is the second straight loss for Key West, which will not have to wait another eight days for its next game when they travel to Marathon on Thursday, March 18, after the game scheduled for Friday, March 12, against TERRA Institute was canceled due to an abundance of injuries on the Miami-Dade school's squad.
“We will give them a day or two off to get back mentally focused on the game,” Garcia said about his team. “I think they want to get back at it and get back on a winning streak. We have a very talented team, it’s just about the staff getting them prepared to play the right way.”