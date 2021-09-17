Simply due to the history between Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant and Westminster Christian coach Ed Holly — as Bryant assisted Holly with the Hurricanes for four seasons — there always seems to be an extra level of excitement in the rivalry between the ’Canes and Warriors.
Now add it the fact that Holly, who last coached with Coral Shores in 2015 but still resides in the Upper Keys, has sons who are of high school age and hang out with the Hurricane players, and the anticipation is heightened for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff between the schools on Friday, Sept. 17, at George M. Barley in Tavernier.
“I think this is always a rivalry the kids always get up for,” said Bryant. “I think because kids mingle with our kids and we still have kids who go over to his house, to hang out with his sons, gives them an understanding of what this game means to everyone.”
That also means this week, while the focus remains on finishing in practice, the emotions were all in check, as in the last three season the Warriors have outscored the Hurricanes by a combined 77-0.
“I think this week it was an aim to finish what we have before against Westminster,” said Bryant. “That means we need to do the little things in terms of making sure we block, catch and are able to run after the catch. Those will be important if we want to be in front in the end, but I feel this week we can really play with these guys.”
This season, despite an 0-3 mark against three Warriors since Holly took the reins, Bryant expressed the experienced Coral Shores team will be better prepared to take big shots down the field. In fact, the coach is ready to flip the script on a winless Westminster squad, which has been outscored by 10 points in two losses, as Coral Shores has shutouts in both of its victories this season and have outdone its opponents by 47 points.
“We have practiced our wrinkle and are ready to fire all our shots,” said Bryant. “It’s going to be a very exciting game and I’m looking forward to it.”
The Hurricanes coach is also playing with a heavy heart, after the death of his brother, whose wake will be held just before the Hurricanes kick off against the former head coach of his team, which he believes will have the stands rocking even more than in the home opener.
“I really think the kids are going to be up and ready to play,” said Bryant. “It was really wild pandemonium last week, it was a great home opener, just phenomenal, and if we did that last week think what we can do this week.”