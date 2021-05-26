As it has been for the past 48 years, the Key West Masonic Lodge Fifth-Grade Track Meet was a huge success as athletes from six schools from the Lower Keys took part on Saturday, May 22, at the Key West High School Back Yard.
Students/athletes from Horace O’Bryant, The Basilica School, Poinciana School, Gerald Adams Elementary, Sugarloaf School and Stanley Switlik School were tested in running events such as 60-meters, 100-meters, 4x100 relay and 400 meters, softball throw and long jump, while the highly popular tug-of-war events anchored the day.
At the end of the exciting morning, Gerald Adams School was the top point-winner and took the first-place trophy.
Stanley Switlik School was presented the Sportsmanship Award for its team spirit and fair play in all events.
In the tug-of-war, the boys team from Horace O’ Bryant School out-pulled Poinciana School for first place as Gerald Adams Elementary was third.
Poinciana toppled Gerald Adams in the girls tug-of-war and, once again, Switlik took third.
A younger group of Masons was on hand to run the event. Matt Gibson, president of Key West Masonic Lodge No. 64, said they have a strong group of new members although the average age is 66 years.
“We enjoy being able to get out in the community and sponsor events like this which is a huge part of what we do — giving back to the community,” said Gibson. “This is the 48th year and it’s so important especially after the year the kids had. Coach Ashley (Henriquez) said her kids were jumping up and down when they were told there would be a meet this year.”