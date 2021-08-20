With a majority of the backfield intact from last year’s albeit brief but successful season, including third-year starting senior quarterback Brian “Zippy” Lesko and 1,000-yard rusher Chris Cooper, the Coral Shores High football team feels like it is ready enter the preseason “full-steam ahead” when they welcome in Archbishop Carroll to George M. Barley Field in Tavernier on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.
“We are going to have a very balanced team and we are going to be very strong,” said Hurricanes coach Alphonso Bryant. “I want to see if they are ready to execute and do the simple things we started doing in the spring, I want to see if we’ve gotten better.”
In order to see if they have improved, Bryant noted he plans to open up the entire playbook against the Bulldogs.
“I’m truly grateful to be in this situation,” said Bryant. “We are going to do what we want to do, and hopefully we can do it successfully.”
While Lesko is a third-year starter as the Hurricanes’ signal caller, Bryant expressed he is especially hoping to see the growth out of the team’s project No. 1 quarterback.
“He’s showing great leadership, but I need him to be that all-around player he can be in his senior year in terms of putting ourselves in good situation and out of bad situations,” said Bryant.
Beyond Lesko and Cooper, who rushed for 1,038 yards in just eight games last season, the Hurricanes are also returning Ozzie Vega, William Godtel, Dominic Monteagudo and Isaac Holmes, all of whom played significant roles on the offense last season and will be getting a look in Friday’s preseason opener.
“We do have some pieces we can depend on,” said Bryant. “We are loaded back there this season, and I’m grateful for that.”
While the Hurricanes are senior-laden in the skill positions, they have just two seniors on the offensive and defensive lines, but still the coach noted he believes that even though they are younger they are still talented.
“They do have a lot of skill and I don’t think they are behind,” said Bryant. “They will show that in this first game.”
Because of the talent in the backfield returning, Bryant hopes the offense can come out firing in the preseason against an Archbishop Carroll squad that played just one game last season in its return to the gridiron. The Bulldogs had not played football since the 2015 season prior to the shortened 2020 campaign.
If Coral Shores does struggle to move the ball against Carroll, Bryant explained, “It just means we need to go back to the drawing board and polish some stuff up,”
“But I believe with all my heart we are going to have success,” the coach said.