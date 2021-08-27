"Sky's the limit," at least that's the belief of Coral Shores coach Alfonso Bryant for his Hurricanes squad in the 2021 campaign.
"I really think we have some skilled players in the skill positions so if we come out and do what we are supposed to do, then we will be successful," said Bryant. "We are just trying to stay focused and level-headed, with the goal remaining [of] winning one game at a time."
Coral Shores enters the season with experienced starters in every position, led by the senior backfield duo of Chris Cooper, the Hurricanes' leading rusher the last two seasons — who Bryant dubbed as the Hurricanes' "thunder and lightning" — and Ozzie Vega. They are being joined in the backfield by third-year starting senior quarterback Brian "Zippy" Lesko.
"We are very strong in those two areas, so hopefully we can have a very strong run game with a few passes mixed in there," said Bryant. "We want to sprinkle a bit around every where."
With Lesko entering his third season as the starting signal caller in Bryant's offense, the Coral Shores coach noted he is looking to throw the ball a bit more this year — as they also have seniors classmate Orlando Pera, at slot receiver, and Willem Godtel, who Bryant tabbed as the ring leader of the receiving core, as the team's top targets — meaning the senior quarterback will be relied upon more than ever before during his high school career.
"He knows what I need, what I want this year. If he's having a bad day, then it could be a long night for us," said Bryant. "He' a senior and we need him to play like a senior, and we are counting on him."
The coach also expressed Lekso should have time to make the reads as Bryant is expecting to be aggressive on the line as returning starter Joey Caputo will be joined by transfers Martin Gutierrez and Xavyer Arrington.
"Those two alone are going to make us a better team," said Bryant. "We haven't had transfers come in for some time, so getting those two is a great thing for us, and I think this is the best line we have had in a long time."
That not only goes for the offensive line but also the defensive line, as they will also be rotating in on defense, which will be anchored this season by starting senior linebacker Dominic Monteagudo, who will also see time this season at tight end and H-back.
"He's going to be all over the place and expect to hear his name called a lot," Bryant said about Monteagudo.
Issaac Holmes will also have a similar role, playing defensive end, tight end, H-back and backup quarterback.
"Our goal with Issac is to put him at as many positions as possible, and make the defenses go out and find him," said Bryant. "Then we also want him on defense as much as possible, so there will even be times we put him at linebacker."
The coach pointed out that because of the versatility, and their understanding of each other's positions, it's only a matter of time before they gel on the field.
"I think when these seniors came up through the ranks, they played multiple positions, so this year is the year for them to break out," said Bryant.
It's not just the upperclassmen who excite Bryant about the team's potential, as the coach also noted freshmen Rory DeLara and Dantay Diorio are expected to make impacts in the secondary.
"I'm looking for them to hold down those positions," said Bryant. "They are young but they know the game, which should allow us to have a very balanced offense and defense this season."
DeLara is also expected to be the Hurricanes' place kicker this season, along with senior Coral DePaw.
"I've already told her she will definitely give her an opportunity along the way," said Bryant. "She's been working really hard this summer."
Because of the players returning this season, Bryant also explained he tried to stack his schedule with teams that will challenge his Hurricanes' squad in hopes of being better prepared for a postseason run.
"I never want to schedule anything easy, because I feel nothing is going to be easy, you have to work for what you want and it's the same thing when I'm making our schedule out," said Bryant. "Week in and week out, I want to make them work for something and look forward to being challenged each week."
If they can overcome those challenges, which the coach believes will happen, then the Hurricanes will be in position to accomplish their dreams.
"Our goal is to make sure we are playing sound, physical football, and if we take care of ourselves we are going to be successful at the end of the day," said Bryant. "One game at a time, we want to make sure to set small goals, because the smalls goals will turn into the big goals, which will be making the playoffs and hopefully making it to the championship game."