When the sound of basketball shoes starts squeaking on the hardwood, the floor will be heavily manned by seniors the Coral Shores varsity team has returning to action.
“We have a number of returning seniors, who have played some key roles for us in the past,” said head coach Jerrod Mandozzi, who is in his fourth season with the ‘Canes and continues to hold his team to high standards both on and off the court.
The spotlight belongs to shooting guard/point guard Jonathan Bradman, who is getting looks from a few colleges, according to the coach. Bradman is someone who is well-rounded and he is one of those players who does not get rattled by pressure in key moments.
“He had a really good season for us last year. He worked hard in the off-season. His vertical is better and his outside shot is more consistent,” Mandozzi said.
Another key senior this season looks to be Mario Menendez, who returns to play point guard.
“He is a big part of what we do,” said Mandozzi. “He is an excellent team leader and a good defender. He’s not the biggest of players, but he takes care of the ball. He is certainly the type of kid you would want leading your team into a tough game. He takes great care of the ball and creates a lot of turnovers.”
The third piece to this season’s puzzle in the backcourt is Gio Torres. Mandozzi was quick to point out that Torres is “a bit of a spark plug for us.”
He is someone who came off the bench last season and he did a bit of everything for the team.
“He really gets to the basket well. He slashes to the basket well. We definitely expect him to have another big season for us,” Mandozzi added about Torres.
The frontcourt features two more-tenured players, seniors Nick Rodriquez and Ricky Placencia. The coach said both players have size and both have longer-range capability with their shots from the outside.
A new face in the mix is freshman Issac Rivera, and he is not just any freshman, according to Mandozzi. Rivera may push to start in the backcourt depending on how many practices he can make.
“He’s missed a little bit of time, but he’s shown some flashes and ability to potentially be one of our top scorers this year. He gets to the basket real well,” Mandozzi said.
The coach sees Rivera as a player who might catch some teams off-guard this season because everyone is so keyed on stopping Bradman.
One of the key players coming off the bench in a supporting role will be emerging power forward Rualt Maska, who Mandozzi said has, “good range and he shoots the ball pretty well.”
When looking at the season, Mandozzi explained every year he tries to set a reasonably tough schedule, ensuring his players have the opportunity to get looks by colleges.
Interestingly enough, if there is a weakness to this squad, the coach sees it being the world we live in.
Between the uncertainty of COVID-19, the tropical storm that caused them to miss a couple days of preparation and the potential for canceled games, there is just a lot more opportunity for distractions this season.
It is also for this reason, Mandozzi said, he scheduled a few extra games, in anticipation of cancellations due to the pandemic.
Outside of those factors, Mandozzi believes his team has an opportunity to have a really good season.
When asked if there is a game he has circled on his team’s schedule, Mandozzi responded with a chuckle, “Yeah, the next one.”
Mandozzi said fans can expect an exciting season because of the mix of experience and younger guys who can play, too. One of those youngsters is sophomore Ayshaun Thigpen. He said Thigpen is a big, raw kid who loves the game and getting into the gym. He’s over 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds and a fun player to be around, the coach said. Another freshman who factors in is Issac Holmes.
“In 25 years, I think I’ve coached one Issac, and now I get two this year. I’ve told all our guys we’ve got to come up with nicknames for them,” Mandozzi said while laughing.
“[Holmes] is another big kid that has a ton of potential,” Mandozzi added.
The strategy this season will be similar in seasons past, according to the coach. The team wants to keep things off their defense, run where they are able to, and do all that while staying in control. If the fast break is not there, they want to get into their half-court offense, make good decisions with the ball and find the open guy. Overall, the goal is to play good team basketball.
The team is loaded with depth, which is the strength of this squad, the way the coach sees it. They have so much depth, they may be able to go two or three deep at every position. Mandozzi said it is exciting to have that kind of flexibility.