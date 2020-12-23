Long before they ever competed on the mats for the Key West High wrestling team, brothers Will and Wes Andrews were sparring against each other on their childhood couches, living rooms, front lawns or anywhere else they could find the room.
“Our whole lives we have been going head-to-head either fighting each other or taking it to the mat, but it’s always been fun,” said Will, who is two years older in school and the senior captain for the Conchs this season.
Despite their sibling rivalry, Will admits he is one of Wes’s biggest fans and it is just as important for the senior to win as it is, in his mind, his younger brother also claims a victory.
“The Andrews boys have been doing good so far this year and it’s always great to see your blood with his hand raised at the end of the match,” said Will.
In order to help his brother triumph on the mat, Will is often as loud as the Conchs coaching staff when it comes to encouraging Wes to victory during his matches.
“I think being able to be head-to-head and so close to him at times, I think he hears me better,” said Will.
“I have to listen to his voice a lot, so I’ve gotten used to it,” added Wes.
It’s not just during a match Will is looking to aid his brother, as now their home sparring matches have turned into practice. With Will being three inches taller but Wes a weight class heavier, it has helped the younger Andrews overcome a common height disadvantage he has faced this season.
“It makes it a little bit more awkward to spar with him,” said Wes.
“I use a lot of long moves on him to prepare him for those taller guys out there,” Will interjected.
That’s not to say their father, Bill Andrews, has not had his influence being a wrestler himself growing up in Ohio, and the brothers both credited their success this season, as well as their start in the sport, to their dad.
They noted he started them wrestling in elementary school, while they lived in the Bay area in California, but it is just Will’s second year of wrestling in high school. Wes also was on the squad as a freshman a year ago, seeing limited starts, but this year has dedicated himself to solely wrestling in order to improve. Will took a different route and became the starting quarterback for the Conchs this season, during which he led Key West to a 4-2 record as well as earning All-Monroe County honors, and the senior expressed that has given him much more confidence heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
“I can say after these last two season, there’s no sport that makes you better at football than wrestling,” said Will. “The mental toughness you are required to withstand to stay on the mat really goes back and forth, and then the confidence I gained as being the quarterback has helped me just overall become a smarter and better athlete.”
Wes conveyed he has seen a difference in his brother, but both admitted they are 100% certain Will is still tougher on his brother than anybody else on the team.
“He’s very good about encouraging everybody and very good at being a leader and I think being the quarterback helped him work on that,” said Wes.
Even with the season being truncated, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the brothers are hoping to make a deep postseason runs, with Will’s mentality being that of state championship berth or bust, and so far both have winning records, which should help their district seeding.
“He’s got two more years so I think he will make it certainly, and if he goes as a sophomore that’s a big accomplishment,” said Will. “As for myself, being it’s my senior year, I really want nothing more than to get to state. Last year I lost at regionals and it’s been my biggest motivation for every match this season.”
And even though they are both rooting each other on, there’s still that sibling rivalry that dates back to the days of sparring on the living room floor and if one does make it to the state finals and the other does not or Wes finishes better than Will, especially during this 2020-21 campaign, then well ...
“Not saying I wouldn’t joke on him a little bit, but I would be a bit upset,” said Wes.
“I’m sure that would be brought up every family event,” said Will. “I’m sure every Christmas we’d be talking about it if I didn’t make it and he did.”