It’s been nearly 15 seasons since the last time the Marathon and Key West baseball teams graced the same field at the same time, but on Tuesday, April 12, the series was renewed at Rex Weech Field, something Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez hopes continues in the coming years despite the Conchs rolling to an 18-1 victory.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle for our boys, playing in Key West,” said Gonzalez. “For them, it’s the first time playing in this type of atmosphere, and we embraced the challenge and were excited for the challenge. The scoreboard wasn’t indicative of what we were hoping for, but we did have some bright spots.”
In fact, Marathon collected the first run of the game, scoring on a Delvin Solis single to left after Ryan Yalbon and Dylan Ziels both reached with base knocks in the first.
“That was great on the offensive side of things, and with the young team we have, you have to look at the good,” said Gonzalez. “I know, oftentimes, it doesn’t outweigh the bad, but you have to focus on the good to keep going in the right direction.”
Conchs starting pitcher Felix Ong settled in from there, not allowing another base runner through the next three frames, striking out eight without surrounding a walk, while Gonzlez expressed he felt his player were a bit caught in the moment. That included in the Conchs’ second at-bat when the home squad scored eight times on five hits, two hit batters and a walk. Wyatt Kuhn opened the at-bat getting hit by a pitch and would come back around to hit a three-run home run in the same inning, while Anden Rady had two of the hits with a double and single. Key West seniors Kai Smith and Trevor Zuelch also had run-scoring doubles to put their team in front by seven.
“I know there was a lot of emotion early on but at the end of the day there were a lot of ways we could have helped our pitching but we just have to execute,” said Gonzalez. “That eight-run running in the second could have been limited to maybe two or three runs if we make a few of those routine plays, but that’s part of the process. I’m not upset, it’s a good experience.”
Coming off getting held to just five hits in back-to-back losses the weekend prior, Key West was out to prove it was a fluke and continued to pour on the hits and runs, adding one in the third on a Noah Burnham double after Jose Perdigon singled, and then nine more in the fourth to set up the 10-run mercy rule. Run-scoring singles by Sam Holland and Perdigon started the outburst for the Conchs in their final at-bat, while Preston Herce and Smith added RBI singles and Jack Haggard connected on a two-run double to the left-center gap. Zuelch and Noah Burnham drew bases-loaded walks to expand the lead and Holland, batting around in the frame, had a second RBI single.
“We worked on some things and the big thing for these guys, with a tough weekend coming up against Rockledge, is to be ready to go into the districts as the No. 1 seed,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez, noting that Andris “Lucky” Barroso starting the two-game set on Friday, April 15, and Jacob Burnham on the mound Saturday, April, 16 with both games set to begin at 7:30 p.m. “We have four games left that count, and I’d like to win three of those four. I think that will put us way over the top in the district, so I think we are close to completing that mission. With the pitching staff we have, we hope we are hitting well at the right time, because we could get to that next level with the arms we have.”
While Tuesday’s victory did not give the Conchs the challenge needed to prepare for the postseason, Henriquez did explain the game was good for everybody in the community and the final score was not the focus but rather the opportunity for the Marathon players, some of whom spent the offseason training at the Rex, the opportunity to play in that atmosphere.
“We would like to continue this friendly in-county if you want to call it a rivalry,” said Gonzalez. “I think it’s fun for the bonus because a lot of them have grown up playing ball together. It didn’t feel like a hostile environment and that’s honestly what’s this about. We want them in an environment where they are forced to get better, but at the same time they are doing it surrounded by a pressure-filled hostile environment.”