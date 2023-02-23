The high school baseball season officially opens this week, and already Marathon has a big win under its belt, defeating Everglades Prep, 12-0, on Monday, Feb. 20, while Coral Shores could not build off its preseason games at Rex Weech Field, losing 4-2 to first-year program ABF Academy Homestead.
It only took Marathon three innings to score its 12 runs in the mercy-rule finish, during which the Dolphins collected 10 hits and the pitching staff allowed just two while combining to strike out 14 Panthers. Ryan Yablon sat down nine Everglades Prep batter via the strikeout across three frames of work, surrendering just one base runner on a walk, while Dylan Ziels also stuck out the side in his frame and Bryan Broche had two strikeouts, giving up just a hit, to close out the shorted game in the fifth.
With the Dolphins’ pitching staff allowing just four balls to even be put in play, the Marathon bats were able to swing freely at the plate, crossing home twice in the first on one hit, which even came after both runs had scored on an error and sacrifice fly, and it happened in the second again as the Dolphins’ only single of the frame followed a run-scoring ground out, as Aidan Gonzalez walked, stole second and third to move into position for the score and a 3-0 lead.
In the third, the bats truly awoke for Marathon, going through the lineup, with Ziels doubling in a run during his first go-round and then adding an RBI single to close out the scoring. In between, Mason Thornton sent home two on a single to center field, Gonzalez had an RBI ground out, Broche tripled in two and Micah Saunders roped an RBI single to center. Saunders finished with two hits in the game, Dylan Globe tripled, Gabe and Gavin Leal both had base hits, as did Tommy Norris.
Trailing by more than the 10-run mercy rule entering the fifth, Everglades Prep for the first time in the game had multiple runner on base at the same time, as with one out the Panthers reached on an error and single, but Broche shut down the threat with a strikeout and ground out to seal the win.
A night later, it was Coral Shores attempting to mount a comeback, trailing by two after five complete. Despite loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth with Campbell Lavoie and Zeke Meyer coming up with two-out singles, the Hurricanes could not cut into the Bandits’ lead like Coral Shores had done in the bottom of the third, behind 3-0 at that point.
During the first comeback rally, a hit batter and single by Hugh Connolly put a runner on the corner; Steele Mientkiewicz, who singled in the first run of the at-bat, produced the second himself when he stole home to make it a 3-2 score. The Hurricanes pitching staff could not hold the Bandits’ advantage at one, despite Zachary Brumbalow settling down the ABF bats from the third onward, surrendering one run on three hits, one walk while striking out four.
Meyers finished with two hits for the Hurricanes, while with singles were AJ Putetti, Dylan Bloom, Connolly, Lavoie and Mientkiewicz.
The two Monroe County rivals have returned to playing in the same district this season, 16-3A, and could potentially meet in the postseason, as well as facing off on March 7 in the Middle Keys. Still to come this week, Marathon hosts Ransom Everglades on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. while Coral Shores travels to South Dade on Thursday, Feb. 23, for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.