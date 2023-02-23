The high school baseball season officially opens this week, and already Marathon has a big win under its belt, defeating Everglades Prep, 12-0, on Monday, Feb. 20, while Coral Shores could not build off its preseason games at Rex Weech Field, losing 4-2 to first-year program ABF Academy Homestead.

It only took Marathon three innings to score its 12 runs in the mercy-rule finish, during which the Dolphins collected 10 hits and the pitching staff allowed just two while combining to strike out 14 Panthers. Ryan Yablon sat down nine Everglades Prep batter via the strikeout across three frames of work, surrendering just one base runner on a walk, while Dylan Ziels also stuck out the side in his frame and Bryan Broche had two strikeouts, giving up just a hit, to close out the shorted game in the fifth.

