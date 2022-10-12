Just ask the coaches and they will tell you that during the rivalry matchup on Friday, Oct. 7, between the Coral Shores and Marathon High football teams, “there as everything you’d expect, there were big plays, momentum changes, onside kicks, fumbles, you name it, and that’s what these games are all about, and they did a phenomenal job and I’m really proud of our guys too,” said Hurricanes head coach Ed Holly.

While the Hurricanes did pull away late to claim a 33-6 victory, the final score was nowhere indicative of the game, as Marathon actually made the first strike on a ghost sneak in the first quarter but three miscues on punt attempts made the difference in the outcome at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.

