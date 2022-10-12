Marathon’s Malachi Hawkins (No. 2), Tanner Ross (No. 55) and Frantz Noel (No. 50) celebrate with Aaron Dolton in the back of the end zone after Dolton raced for a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Just ask the coaches and they will tell you that during the rivalry matchup on Friday, Oct. 7, between the Coral Shores and Marathon High football teams, “there as everything you’d expect, there were big plays, momentum changes, onside kicks, fumbles, you name it, and that’s what these games are all about, and they did a phenomenal job and I’m really proud of our guys too,” said Hurricanes head coach Ed Holly.
While the Hurricanes did pull away late to claim a 33-6 victory, the final score was nowhere indicative of the game, as Marathon actually made the first strike on a ghost sneak in the first quarter but three miscues on punt attempts made the difference in the outcome at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.
“We talk about it all the time, how records don’t matter in rivalry games and Marathon gave us their best shot,” said Holly. “They did a tremendous job of coaching, keeping our defense off-balance, they gave us a different look than we had seen all year, and it took us a little while to settle down and become accustom to it.”
In fact, on the opening drive of the game, the Dolphins took advantage of their misdirection single-wing offense and the play, instead of going to either of the down setbacks, was funneled to Aaron Dolton, who went untouched up the middle for a 43-yard touchdown for the early lead.
“You can try to emulate it in practice, but you can’t really do that, which is where we ran into trouble,” said Holly. “We can coach it up, but when you see it live, it’s tough to defend. It just takes time to figure out the responsibilities, but give Marathon credit, they struck first on a great call, but I was really proud the way our guys settled down and started to play after getting punched in the mouth.”
Marathon would actually remain in front the rest of the first quarter, forcing Coral Shores to punt away its first possession, as did the Hurricanes, setting up a Dolphins punt that went off the side of the foot of the kicker.
The ’Canes would take advantage of the field position, converting on a fourth and 4, and then on the next play Yemcel Moreno went for a 10-yard quarterback keeper. The following possession for the ’Fins would also result in a punt attempt, but a high snap resulted in a second-straight starting position for Coral Shores in Marathon territory. Chuck Jacobsen would punch home the score from 1 yard out to put his team in front 14-6 at halftime.
“We had a chance, we were right there, they know it and we know it, we were right there,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “A few plays here and a few plays there, that’s what these games come down to, so I was proud of our boys. They played with a lot of spirit and grit, we hit like we’ve never hit before, and they hit too, so that was a great hard-hitting football game. That’s exactly what a Friday night rivalry should be.”
Knowing they had to keep the Hurricanes guessing, Childress decided to open the second half with an onside kick, which the Dolphins recovered, but Marathon’s drive was halted in Coral Shores territory. That’s when the momentum shifted in favor of the home team, as Moreno added to the lead with a 45-yard quarterback keeper and then followed on the next drive with a 31-yard connection to Dantay Diorio, which was followed by another 18-yard quarterback option for an 18-yard score and 20-point advantage. Moreno ended the game with 74 rushing yards and three touchdowns and Jacobsen had 42, with Derek Smith contributing a 30-yard run, but most importantly for the Hurricanes coach was the defense holding Marathon senior running back Malachi Hawkins to less than 100 rushing yards for the first time this season.
“That young man is special, he’s going to play next year in college, and that college will be really lucky to have him,” Holly said about Hawkins, “but for us, Yemcel ran for a couple of big touchdowns, Chuck was amazing, Elijah (Palmiscaino) played physical at linebacker, playing downhill all game, they didn’t have a single passing yard all game, which is something we have been working on. It was really tough coming off Ransom, because we played so high and so well, and it almost started as if we had a letdown and were just there to play. I had to remind them that Marathon is good, and they are here to win. It just took us a little while to understand it was going to be a good game.”
Palmiscaino collected nine tackles in the game, one for a loss, Robert Dube wrapped up seven tackled and recovered a fumble, AJ Putetti had six tackles, two for a loss, Jacobsen added three and force a fumble, Eddie Holly Jr. and Johnny Holly both ended with four tackles while Johnny was also part of a blocked punt, along with Xayver Arrington in the fourth quarter, which Arrington, who had eight tackles two for a loss, scooped up at the 2-yard line and ran into the end zone for the final score of the night.
“I was real impressed how their linebackers filled the gaps,” said Childress. “When we thought we blocked well, their linebackers got in there. Obviously, they have Xayver and Holly, but I felt it was their linebackers and (Elijah Palmiscaino) who made the difference on defense. We felt like we had our guys ready, we made Coral Shores work on offense, we were right there until the fourth quarter, we just need to be able to finish drives and we have to get special teams cleaned up. That was a big thing, the punts.”
Childress is hoping to fix a few of those mistakes before hosting Miami Country Day, which Marathon defeated 35-13 earlier this year, on Friday, Oct. 14, during the Dolphins’ homecoming festivities, while Coral Shores will take a week off, as Bridgeprep Academy forfeited their season, and instead the Hurricanes will conclude their regular season on Oct. 21 with Key West coming to town for the first time since 2010.
“For what we do and our scheme, I felt we were just a couple of plays away, so we are going to build on this,” said Childress. “We are not going to give up or hang our heads, we are just going to keep getting better and we feel like if we take this intensity there’s not a team we can’t beat the rest of the way.”