From the time the Marathon baseball team left the Middle Keys on Tuesday morning, Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez said he felt his team was locked in for the rematch against Miami Country Day, who topped the ’Fins in extra innings during the season opener.
“Coach Louie (Gonzalez) and myself talked about it before the game,” said the Dolphins’ coach. “The look that each of them had in their eyes was a look of focus. They wanted this game more than any game on the schedule. They did not want to let it slip away again.”
By the second inning, during which the Dolphins scored six runs, Marathon had done enough to secure the victory, extending their win streak to three straight, as the duo of Matt Kratzert and Ryan Yalbon held the Miami Country Day bats at bay during a 10-5 conference win on the Spartans’ home field.
“It’s the biggest win I’ve been a part of for a long time,” said Gonzalez. “We had major contributions up and down the lineup to take down our conference rivals on their home turf. Matt battled for four innings keeping us in the game while Yablon continued to be great out of the pen for us.”
Kratzert would allow two of the four runs he surrendered in the first inning, after walking the first two batters he faced, but then settled down to allow only one more walk and three more hits in the next three frames, while striking out eight. Yalbon also gave up a run in his first inning of work, but then sat down five straight in the final two frames for the save. He struck out five and allowed only two hits and no walks.
That was more than enough for the Dolphins’ offense, which scored six runs on a double by Enmanuel Polanco, an error, a fielder’s choice by Ryan Yablon and a single by Dylan Ziels, who was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the second.
In the fourth, a sacrifice fly by Ben Hiller added a run for Marathon, a RBI single by Fisher Coleman-Sayer and sacrifice fly by Yalbon sent home Gavin Leal and Dylan Globe, both who singled in the fifth, and in the sixth Ziels knocked in Hiller, who doubled, for an insurance run.
After losing two of its first three games, one of which they avenged on Tuesday by beating Miami Country Day, Marathon is now has a winning record for the first time this season (4-3 overall, 4-2 in conference) and will look to stay locked in on Friday at home against conference rival Palmer Trinity at 7 p.m.
“We talked about execution and hitting with runners on as the difference maker, and that truly separated us,” said Gonzalez. “The boys are playing great ball and having a blast. We look to stay hot against a 4-2 Palmer Trinity, a conference and district opponent, Friday night at home under the lights.”