Just two weeks prior, the Marathon High baseball team collected one of its biggest wins in recent program history by knocking off Palmer Trinity by a pair of runs. Since then, the Falcons have made sure not to let it happen again as the next meeting came to a 10-run mercy-rule end and then on Tuesday, April 20, the Dolphins were eliminated from the opening round of South Florida Baseball Conference play with a second straight loss to their rivals, 3-2.
“Tough loss tonight,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez. “The boys battled but we came up just short in a first-round loss.”
The coach continued by crediting the pitching of senior Matthew Kratzert, who suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in a complete-game performance.
“Matt gave us all he had on the mound,” said Gonzalez. “A few big timely extra base hits got us on the board, but it wasn’t enough.”
A big fourth inning saw back-to-back doubles by Dylan Ziels and Delvin Solis, which plated the Dolphins’ two runs.
“We had an opportunity in the sixth to plate some runs when Ben Hiller hit a ground rule double that was just short of leaving the yard,” said Gonzalez.
The Dolphins were able to move Hiller to third, but that’s where he would be stranded as the Falcons held on for the one-run victory.
Defensively, Marathon played an error-free game, bringing the team’s defensive average to a .934 on the season.
Following the elimination by Palmer, Marathon now is officially into the FHSAA postseason, during which they will open the District 16-3A Tournament against Somerset Silver Palms.
“Very proud of the boys and their effort,” said Gonzalez. “We turn our focus to next week when we go up to the district tournament.”