Surrendering three runs in the first two innings, the outlook for not bright for the Marathon High baseball team and starting pitcher Corbin Neller against visiting Somerset South Homestead on Wednesday afternoon on the Middle Keys campus.
After allowing five hits in those first two Hurricane at-bats, Neller would settle down and proceed to allow just five more hits the rest of the way during a complete-game performance, striking out three without giving up a walk.
Neller’s performance on the mound allowed his Dolphins teammates to rally for six runs between the fourth ad six innings for the 7-4 victory.
“Corbin worked out of some great jams to get us our second straight win,” said Marathon coach Jory Gonzalez.
Ryan Yablon sparked the comeback rally, squaring up three base hits with his only out at the plate caught at the warning track, while the coach also credited the play of Ben Hiller.
“He was very aggressive and collected two hits and swiped two bags for us.”
Gonzalez said about Hiller: “Base running was the difference maker today. We fed off the energy on the base paths.”
Delvin Solis collected two more hits, while eighth-grader Gabe Leal also went 2-for-2, receiving the start at second base. Leal singled to start the fourth-inning rally, while singles by Yalbon and Cole McDaniel would bring home the runs to put the Dolphins in the lead for good.
“All around solid district and conference win to extend our streak to two,” said Gonzale,z whose team was back in action on Thursday in another conference, as well as district, matchup against Palmer Trinity. “Winning and coming together at the right time hoping the leads to a solid postseason run.”
