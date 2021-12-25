Four seasons ago Stacy Pallari began to unwrap the potential of the Lady Conchs via the Key West girls weightlifting program. They were all beginners then, with the core of the team, then freshmen, never really having lifted weights before, much less been coached on the proper techniques of how to lift.
That first group of freshmen are now seniors, and Pallari reckoned they are now ready to compete with the best in the state.
"We have been doing fantastic this year," said Pallari, whose squad has one home meet remaining on Jan. 6 before heading to the district championships, set to take place Jan. 21, with a majority of the Lady Conchs already having qualified. "I think we will have even more get to regionals this year."
The reason for the coach's optimism: she believes seniors Marina Goins, Chloe Knowles, Breanna Allen and Yahaira Williams all have a legitimate shot at making the state finals as well as juniors Jesse Oppenheimer and Val Thiene.
In fact, Allen and Goins were state placers a season ago while Thiene was a state qualifier, and, according to the coach, this year, Goins, lifting in the 169 weight class, is "leading the way, period."
"Nobody is touching her this year and she's even doing snatch and getting 110 to 115 on that," Pallari said about Goins, same for Allen in the unlimited weight class as the coach added Knowles is "killing it" in the 1834 weight class. "What's been crazy is that in those big multi-team meets, a lot of the girls will be finished and our girls haven't even gotten started yet. It's great to look down the platform and see only Key West girls left."
The Key West coach furthered that they have focused on strength training as well as technique in the offseasons, thus the Lady Conchs are stronger than most teams four years into the process.
"Bre is in a league of her own, I think she's got one girl similar lifting to her, so we just have to make sure she bumps it another 10 pounds and she will be good," said Pallari.
Like Allen, Goins' focus is on winning a state title, after claiming a fifth-place medal last season, but the coach stressed that the immediate concern remains on qualifying for the championship meet.
"The competition is fierce at the state level," said Pallari, explaining a shift from Class 1A to Class 2A this season for Key West has once again left the Lady Conchs as an underdog in the districts and regionals. "If we were still in the 1A class, we would destroy the district. Instead, we will be going against some school that have girls at the 110 weight class lifting 350 pounds combined and overall as a team, we suffer in the lower weight classes."
The Lady Conchs went against two of those District 2A schools in the final meet before the winter break on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Doctors Charter. In the during eight-team invite, Key West placed third, but behind the only other 2A school lifting, LaBelle and McCarthy.
"McCarthy always beat us because they have a lot more girls, so they are able to stack the weight classes, where we often have one per weight class, and also have a lot of strong lighter weight girls," said Pallari. "So it's going to be tough."
That just means the focus for Key West will be on the individuals advancing in the postseason.
"Being that they are seniors, we are hoping they can bring it home," said Pallari. "They have really bumped up on their training and I am proud of them."
The coach is also looking to Oppenheimer, in the 154-pound weight class to, "do some serious damage this postseason."
"I expect her to be a top regional competitor and has a chance to qualify for states," said Pallari.
The same goes for Thiene, at 110 pounds, along with Jazmine Jenkins, at 154 pounds, Savanna Chadic, at 101 pounds, and 119-pounder Ella Hall, who the coach noted has made tremendously improvements in her lifts.
"She is snatching almost what she is benching," Pallari said about Hall. "Then her clean and jerk is almost her body weight."
Those younger lifters are following the cues of the seniors, who Pallari has been presenting the state for four years and now are ready to show what they are made of, on final time, in the postseason.
"All of these girls will get to regionals and we will see who moves onto states," said Pallari. "I told them, at that point, you never know what happens, someone could have a slip and not get on the board, you never know."