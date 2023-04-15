Conch Pride was born, and the table was set for the future of baseball in Key West, during the 1953 campaign when that club won the first State Championship in school history. The Conchs have not slowed since, with now an FHSAA-record 11 State Championships — and they’re working toward No. 12 this season.

It has been 70 years since Key West won its first title, beating Tate, 7-3, in the Class A State Championship, so on Saturday, April 15, the current team will honor the squad who set the standard for Conchs baseball as Vincent Catala, George Haskins and Jerry Pita Sr. will throw out the first pitch before Eustis takes to Rex Weech Field during Game 2 of a two-game set at 7:30 p.m.

