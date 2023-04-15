Conch Pride was born, and the table was set for the future of baseball in Key West, during the 1953 campaign when that club won the first State Championship in school history. The Conchs have not slowed since, with now an FHSAA-record 11 State Championships — and they’re working toward No. 12 this season.
It has been 70 years since Key West won its first title, beating Tate, 7-3, in the Class A State Championship, so on Saturday, April 15, the current team will honor the squad who set the standard for Conchs baseball as Vincent Catala, George Haskins and Jerry Pita Sr. will throw out the first pitch before Eustis takes to Rex Weech Field during Game 2 of a two-game set at 7:30 p.m.
The ‘53 season did not end with the state championship as the state of Florida held a “true State Championship” by having the Class 2A title-holder, Palm Beach, play Key West Conch, during which Gibby Gates stole for the Conchs to tie the game at 4 in the ninth and then doubled in the 11th for the 5-4 victory.
The reception for the Conchs upon returning home started with a 2-mile motorcade through the city to the steps of City Hall, where they were honored by city leaders and given $1,300, which was collected by the community to send them to Selma, Alabama where they would play in the Southeast Regional Tournament with six other state champions from Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Conchs traveled by car with a stop in Tallahassee at Florida State University for a workout, which paid off as in Game 1, Key West defeated Parrish High, from Alabama, 13-4, and would move on to the semifinals where they would play St. Joseph Academy, from Kentucky, once again winning, 7-0.
That night, hundreds of telegrams showered the Conchs wishing them the best in the finals, which was against two-time defending champion Richmond Academy from Augusta, Georgia. Richmond completed the three-peat, defeating the Conchs 12-2, but Key West put itself on the map that tournament as the smallest school in the national event, finishing the 1953 campaign with a 26-2 mark.
The welcome the Conchs received when they returned home from Alabama was “unbelievable,” as they were taken immediately to Bayview Park, which was full of Conch fans showing their appreciation. Eight members of the squad signed to play in the minor leagues — George Lastres and Eloy Rodriguez with the New York Giants, Catala, Donnie Cruz, Gates, Julio Henriquez, Robert Lastres and Richard Salgado with the Brooklyn Dodgers — as the team was guided by head coach Paul Davis and also included Glynn Archer Jr., Robert Lastres, Richard Salgado and Harold Solomon.
The 2023 edition of the Conchs are looking to continue that tradition, hoping to claim the state title for the record 12th time in school history, and are currently ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and No. 23 overall in the state, according to the FHSAA.
With just six games remaining in the regular season, Key West is peaking at the right time, winners of nine of its last 10 games, but was unable to improve upon its 13-4 mark this season, after the scheduled contest on Thursday, April 13, was canceled due to continuing rains in the Miami-Dade area, as the game was to be played at the University of Miami.
Eustis comes into the two-game set at 9-9 overall now having won six of its last eight after losing six prior, but will have to come to the home of Conchs Pride where Key West has not lost since the second series of the season on March 4 — a streak of nine straight.