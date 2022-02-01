Half of the Monroe County soccer teams had their season come to a close last week during the district quarterfinal round, while two more squads were eliminated a match later in the semifinals, leaving just the Lady Conchs vying for a berth in the state tournament, but first, Key West needed to get past No. 1 seeded MAST Academy on Monday, Jan. 31, in the District 16-4A Finals.
Key West reached the semifinals by defeating Booker T. Washington, 11-0, in the District 16-4A quarterfinals, one of three teams to accomplish that feat in the Keys this season, as the Conchs boys also advanced past Booker T., 2-0, on Wednesday at the KWHS Back Yard as did the Marathon boys with a 4-1 win versus True North in the quarters.
Both the Conch and Dolphins would be knocked out in the next round, Key West falling, 3-1, on Friday, Jan. 28, at top-seeded St. Brendan, and the Dolphins 8-0, also on Friday, against Riviera Prep.
The Lady ’Fins nearly had their second win of the season when sixth-seeded Marathon pushed No. 3 Archbishop Carroll into double overtime, which the Bulldogs would claim 3-2 after the first match this season 3-1. Marathon had just one senior on the squad. The season also came to an end for both of the Coral Shores teams in the 16-3A quarterfinals, with the boys losing 3-1 to No. 3 Somerset Silver Palms and the Lady ’Canes fell 8-0 No. 3 Westminster Christian.
That just leaves the Lady Conchs still playing soccer in the Keys this season. If Key West wins on Monday, then not only will it guarantee a berth in the district championship tilt but also a berth in the state tournament.
If Key West loses on Monday, it will be the first time in more than a quarter century no team from Monroe County earns a berth in the state tournament.