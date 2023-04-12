It was nearly a perfect series for the Key West High baseball team during a two-game sweep of Palmetto as the Conchs’ offense pounded out 13 hits, the defense did not commit an error and the pitching staff combined to surrender just six hits and five walks, while striking out 13 to beat the Tigers 3-0 in Friday, April 7, and 10-3 on Saturday, April 8, at Rex Weech Field.
In the opener on Friday, Anden Rady continued his hot streak at the plate — across the last nine contests the senior outfielder is batting .535 with 15 hits, including seven doubles, a triple and home run, and 14 RBI — as he had three of Key West’s four hits in the win, including an RBI triple in the first and scoring the second run of the game on a wild pitch.
The three runs by the offense on Friday were enough for the Conchs’ pitching staff as Andris “Lucky” Barroso tossed six shutout innings with eight strikeouts allowing three walks and two hits, and Jacob Burnham had a strikeout in a 1-2-3 seventh for the save.
The scoreless streak for the Conchs’ pitchers would come to an end after eight on Saturday, with the Tigers touching home in back-to-back innings between the second and third to take their lone lead of the series, but Key West responded with seven unanswered run, including five in the fifth to break the game open and then added two insurances run in the sixth to secure its fifth-straight win.
Six different Conchs batters had multi-hit games, including Jose Perdigon, who tripled, Gabe Williams, who doubled, both collecting two RBI, as Mikey Greenberg, Jack Haggard, Anden Rady and Sam Hollad all connected of a pair of singles, with Wyatt Kuhn adding one. On the hill, Felix Ong went six strong, allowing the three earned on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts and Marlin Takovich retired the side in order to close out the series.
Despite having now won five straight and nine of its last 10, outscoring their opponents 29-11 during that span, Key West, No. 23 overall in the state, actually fell two spots in the FHSAA ranking, now No. 3 in Class 4A, as Palmetto is currently ranked No. 55 in Class 7A and 245 in the state with a losing record, hurting the Conchs’ strength of schedule. That makes the game against Westminster Christian, which is ranked ninth in 3A and 55th overall in the state, on Thursday, April 13, on the University of Miami campus an important game if Key West wants to regain the top spot in the 4A rankings.
After Thursday’s contest, scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch, Key West will welcome Eustis (8-9 overall) into the Rex for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, at 7:30 p.m. both nights — Saturday’s pregame festivities honoring the 1953 State Championship team, before finishing off the regular-season schedule against 7A schools Stoneman Douglas, No. 1 overall in the state, South Dade and Miami.