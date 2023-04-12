It was nearly a perfect series for the Key West High baseball team during a two-game sweep of Palmetto as the Conchs’ offense pounded out 13 hits, the defense did not commit an error and the pitching staff combined to surrender just six hits and five walks, while striking out 13 to beat the Tigers 3-0 in Friday, April 7, and 10-3 on Saturday, April 8, at Rex Weech Field.

In the opener on Friday, Anden Rady continued his hot streak at the plate — across the last nine contests the senior outfielder is batting .535 with 15 hits, including seven doubles, a triple and home run, and 14 RBI — as he had three of Key West’s four hits in the win, including an RBI triple in the first and scoring the second run of the game on a wild pitch.

