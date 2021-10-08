Still without back-to-back victories this season, the Coral Shores High football team is in a must-win situation. Not just this week at Monroe County rival Marathon High, on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., but also next week, Oct. 15, against True North Classic — if the Hurricanes hope to keep their postseason aspirations alive.
“These kids know exactly what’s at stake, we need to put a string of wins together and we have to start now with this one and then come back the following week on our Homecoming and get that one, too,” said Bryant. ”We need to be a little tougher. We can compete, but we are just not competing at a high level.”
In order to contend at that high level the Hurricanes coaching staff is looking for, Bryant explained his squad must be more disciplined and attention-orientated.
“I think it’s the little things that hinder us from being successful,” said Bryant. “We’ve forgotten to do that the last few weeks; but if we can correct those little things in practice, I think we will be fine.”
Despite having a lot to play for in the final three weeks of the regular season, the Coral Shores coach clarified that in no way are they forgetting Friday’s showdown is against their county rival.
“This is their super bowl, as it is every year, and if they beat us then they have completed their mission, so we have to come ready to play,” said Bryant, noting the Dolphins’ 1-4 mark this season means nothing in terms of this game. “We know, they are going to pull out everything they know how to do.”
In order to extend the Hurricanes’ win streak against their rival to three consecutive, Bryant explained he feels his team must “establish what we do early in order for us to be successful.” A lot of that will come down to how backup quarterback Isaac Holmes handles his second straight start, as senior Zippy Lesko will not suit up after suffering a leg injury two weeks ago in a 43-12 victory against Ferguson.
“I believe with every game, Isaac becomes a bit more polished and learns,” said Bryant. “He knows he has to continue to work to be better groomed and ready, which is why Zippy was the starter because he’s had the reins for a few years and knows how to press the buttons under pressure.”
Hoping to better suit Holmes’ strengths, Bryant stated the Hurricanes offensive game plan will change against the Dolphins.
“I think we are going to do some things that will better fit his mold,” said Bryant. “We curtailed some things and I think we will see a better performance from him this week.”
No matter the performance from Holmes, the Hurricanes coach is confident the offense will be able to move the ball, especially senior running back Chris Cooper, who has 388 all-purpose yards on offense and three touchdowns the last three weeks. Bryant credit the play of the offensive line for the yardage, noting he believes they have fine-tuned and are more in sync.
“Chris is a great athlete and understand of what we are asking of him,” said Bryant.
Bryant even remains confident with starting center Hugh Conolly and left tackle Martin Gutierrez out with injuries this week.
“That’s OK, we still practiced well and we are going to be able to execute what we do,” said Bryant. “We just have to go out and play football like it’s any other game.”
Even though it’s not every other game — it’s the rivalry against Marathon — for Coral Shores, it’s the first of three final games they must find ways to win at least two in order to hang on to any postseason aspirations.
“This one just comes first for us and we have to get one and then get the other,” said Bryant.