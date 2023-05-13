Our biggest fans are often our moms.
Especially when it comes to high school sports, mothers can be heard cheering the loudest from the stands, but there are several moments where some do not have a larger idea of what’s happening on the field.
Coral Shores football coach Ed Holly hoped he could help share some knowledge with those women throughout the community as he hosted the inaugural Women’s Football Clinic on Friday, May 5, at the Upper Keys campus.
“We wanted to invite all the women from the community but basically this first one turned out to be a mom’s camp,” said Holly, noting 21 families were represented in the inaugural clinic.
The evening started with a group meeting in the media center, during which Holly gave a chalk talk and explained the Xs and Os of the playbooks.
“Some of our moms were awesome and already had a great understanding of what football was and some of them really didn’t understand the ins and the outs of the game, so I had a chance to talk about things like: Why do we call positions ‘positions’? Why do seven guys have to be on the line of scrimmage? Why does your son have a certain number? And the moms had great, not good, but great questions.”
The women had an opportunity to not only discuss football with Holly but also his entire coaching staff.
“They asked things like: Why do we do practice? How do we get ready for a game? Or, simple things like where do you guys go at halftime?,” said Holly.
They received those answers during a tour of the school, which included a trip to the locker room, training room and weight room on the campus.
“We are in spring practice too, so I explained to them that it’s a working locker room so be ready,” said Holly. “Gabe Campa, our athletic trainer, gave them his perspective of the program, we showed them our routine to getting stronger in the summer, and then we went to the field.”
Every camp participant was taught how to throw a spiral, then they played a touch football game at the end of the session.
“Man, are our moms competitive,” said Holly, noting the idea of the clinic was sparked from his time working with Stephan Diaz, wife of Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who did something similar at the University of Miami. “Stephanie has been a great help to us, and it’s very important for our moms to get involved in our program, because, as we know, our moms in the Keys run the world. So the more communication we have with our moms and the more information our moms have, the better and stronger our program is going to be.”
Before the inaugural clinic came to a final close, the mothers, aunts, grandmothers and friends had their opportunity to be cheered on themselves when they were also treated to their own signing ceremony, complete in full jersey.
“The moms got to take pictures with their friends, so that was fun too,” said Holly. “It’s something I’m hoping to continue every year.”
