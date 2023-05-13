Coral Shores womens football clinic

The women learned some Xs and Os, took a tour of the school, went to the field for drills and a touch football game, during the inaugural Women’s Football Clinic on the Coral Shores campus on Friday, May 5.

 Photo provided

Our biggest fans are often our moms.

Especially when it comes to high school sports, mothers can be heard cheering the loudest from the stands, but there are several moments where some do not have a larger idea of what’s happening on the field.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you