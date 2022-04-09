“Sports don’t build character, it reveals character,” quoted Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes on Thursday, April 7, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium as four of his senior Conchs sat waiting to sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their careers into college — Michael Cates to Florida Atlantic University, Jeremiah Osborne to Webber University, Henry Audette to Southern Virginia University and Nathan Outon to the Maritime Massachusetts Institute.
Their coach furthered that the character of the four outgoing seniors was undoubtedly revealed during their time with the Conchs as “these young men were met with the adversity they had to overcome, several times, to get to this point, which is inspiring.”
“It’s good to see guys, who do the right things over the years, get rewarded and that’s exactly what happened here,” said Hughes, noting they had five games canceled due to COVID-19 during their junior campaign, one of the most critical in terms of recruiting, while each had to also deal with their individual adversity in order to sign a college scholarship.
Coming in as a highly-touted freshman, Osborne showed his potential immediately, but shoulder injuries that required surgery derailed his sophomore and the start of his junior seasons.
“I don’t think there’s a surgery he didn’t have on his shoulder, but he never let that stop him,” said Hughes. “Three surgeries later, playing a position that requires a lot of contact, is impressive.”
Osborne would have a standout senior campaign, averaging 60.3 rushing years per game and scoring 11 touchdowns, which helped him sign with Webber University, an NAIA school in Lake Wales, Florida.
“It feels so good,” said Osborne. “It was a small program, and I wasn’t looking for anything big. They have a new coaching staff coming in, so it’s really a new looking program, and I felt it was something I could build with. Starting from the spring of my eighth-grade year until now has built up and shown the effort I put in was needed, and I’m ready to do it again.”
Cates also had hip injuries that could have slowed his high school career, but instead, he also battled through to sign with FAU.
“He overcame so much to get back in shape for his senior year,” said Hughes. “He was able to do so and lead our team at wide receiver and make an impression on a few schools that wanted his services.”
With a team-best 39.7 receiving yards per game, Cates garnered interest from Division I programs Western Carolina and Charleston Southern, as well as Divison II powerhouse West Florida, but expressed the coaching staff at FAU was “top tier.”
“Everybody has either coached at other Power 5 schools or played in the NFL and I felt I couldn’t pass up that opportunity, but now that it has happened, it doesn’t even feel real,” said Cates. “I’m looking to go up there, grind and be the best man I can be, so I can see the field and play on TV.
“I felt like when I first started playing football, I always knew I had the potential to play at D-I, because a lot of the players I have gone against in my career are highly ranked players,” Cates furthered. “It was about getting the exposure, and I’m thankful to be in the position I am in now.”
While not getting the stats as the likes of Osborne or Cates, Audette, the Conchs backup quarterback, who had 36 passing yards this season on just 10 attempts, also fought through the adversity of trying to get playing time to still be able to find a college that wanted his services.
“Henry has been the consummate team player,” said Hughes. “Every coach dreams of having some like this on their team and his dedication and passion was outstanding, even though he didn’t get the results he may have wanted, but though it all revealed the character he has through sports.”
Audette will now have an opportunity to play quarterback for Southern Virginia University.
“This means a lot, because, obviously, I loved to play high school football, but I didn’t get as much out of it as I had hoped and dreamed for, but now I have this opportunity to prove myself at the next level,” said Audette. “I’m pumped up and ready to go.”
In order to get recruited, Audette explained that he sent out “thousands of emails” to schools in hopes of getting a response and received a few replies, with Southern Virginia being one of the potential schools, which is a Divison-II program in Buena Vista, Virginia.
“I went up with little to no expectations, because I had never heard of it before, but I was blown away by the team, the coach, the facilities, the school, and right away I knew it was the right fit,” said Audette, noting he is in line to play quarterback with the Knights’ run-pass-option offense. “Their coach likes that I come from a triple-option background, and an RPO school is basically the triple option, but you throw the ball and I want to throw the ball.”
Outon transferred into Key West as a junior but was still able to earn a spot on the starting offensive line that season, was named as one of The Citizen’s Monroe County’s Co-Players of the Year that season and closed out his career by signing with the Massachusetts Maritime Institute, a D-III school in Buzzards Bay Massachusetts.
“I feel like it’s what you keep in your mind, and I kept going, no matter what was happening or who I had to come together with,” said Outon. “I’m going to take that to the next level, and I want to be a massive leader at the next level.”
Outon not only gets to play football in college but is also interested in a career in marine transportation and is hoping to turn his education from the school into a career.
“I’ll be able to go over to the Caribbean for a few months to study, travel the world and play football at the same time,” said Outon. “As soon as they texted me, I was all in.”
The four Conchs join starting quarterback Preston Herce as senior members of the program looking to play college sports, with Herce, currently, signed to play baseball at Pensacola College.
“They had to reveal the character they had, but if you look at it now you see the dedication, the passion, the fortitude and determination,” said Hughes. “These guys sum up want it takes to play at the next level and the younger guys need to look at what they did right, and what they did wrong, and know it’s not easy but if you work hard and you really want it, nobody can stop you from what you started.”