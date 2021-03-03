There were 11 total Monroe County wrestlers still in contention for an FHSAA State Championship berth — seven of those in the semifinals, needing just one victory to advance — to begin the second day on the mats at the Region 4-1A Championships on Saturday at Jensen Beach High.
Four would accomplish the feat — Key West 220-pounder Max Ryan, 195-pounder Zach Lewicki and heavyweight River Cutino-Lyda while, on the opposite end of the weight class spectrum, Coral Shores 106-pounder Vince Biondoletti.
“It’s been a tough season and they have overcome a lot, so I’m really proud of them,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez.
Ryan, the lone senior in the mix, had the best finish of the state qualifiers, taking third place in the 220-pound weight class.
“I knew Max would have a good shot,” said Jimenez. “He drew the best guy in the region in the semifinals, so we knew it was going to be tough.”
The coach added that after the semifinal loss, he felt Ryan had a bit of a letdown and nearly was also defeated in the consolation semifinals, which would have ended his quest for a return trip to the state championship.
“It was close,” said Jimenez, noting the senior was behind 1-0 and ended up escaping with about 30 seconds left in the match. “I felt he was a lot better than that kid, but it was emotional and for him to come back and take third I’m really happy with that.”
Ryan won a 6-0 decision in the third-place match against Branden Marrero of Mater Lakes.
“The focus should now be on him getting to the finals this coming week,” said Jimenez. “
Ryan will be joined by a pair of junior teammates. Lewicki claimed a 9-4 victory in the quarterfinals and pinned his Miami Sunset opponent in the consolation semifinals to garner his berth.
“After being Ricardo’s backup the last couple of years to being one match away from 40 wins and being a state qualifier as a junior is a huge accomplishment,” said Jimenez.
Cutino-Lyda earned his berth with a second-period pinfall in the consolation semifinals.
“River was the one I was hoping could put it together,” said Jimenez. “He had some rough weeks there but I knew he had the ability to content with the best in the state.”
Jimenez even pointed out how Cutino-Lyda was winning his semifinal match, after throwing his opponent Ethan Vergara of Westminster Christian, who was the eventual class champion, but ended up losing to a pinfall.
“He picked the perfect time to put it all together,” said Jimenez. “We are really super stoked and proud of him.”
With the heart-stopping moments also comes the heartbreaking times, and Key West had two of those in seniors Herlandy Leon and Will Andrews, who both lost in the match to advance. In fact, both had reached the semifinals, Leon in the 138-pound class and Andrews at 170, needing just one victory in the next two matches to qualify for states, but both came up empty — Leon losing his “blood round” in a 4-0 decision and Andrews in overtime.
“It’s the worst feeling and we talk about it every year because there’s always the good surprises and the rough outcomes,” said Jimenez. “I knew Herlandy was going to have to wrestle the best tournament of his life in order to make it because our region is stacked. Five of the top six teams in the state are from our region and those middle weights are loaded.
“Herlandy wrestled well in the semifinals, but the guy he was facing is a three-time state placer, and in the blood round he was facing a kid who pinned him earlier in the year and he wrestled a great match against him and only lost 4-0,” the Conchs coach continued about Leon. “He just couldn’t find a way to score, which was really heartbreaking.”
Even more devastating for the coach was Andrews’ loss in the match to place, especially after Jimenez stated he thought the senior had a good opportunity to win the semifinals. He would lose a 10-4 decision in the semis, but, in the blood round, was in control of the first five minutes and 30 seconds of the match. Unfortunately for Andrews, the match lasts six minutes.
“There’s always one that really stings and got away and this one was that match,” said Jimenez. “I felt Will was the better wrestler, but Will’s issue has been unforced errors.”
Those miscues reared up on Andrews in the final 30 seconds, as he allowed a takedown to bring the score even at 3-3 and then had a chance to escape but instead the third period came to a close.
“Going back and looking at that takedown, he should have never allowed it,” said Jimenez. “I think he maybe just stopped wrestling and we always talk about not stopping until the final whistle.”
In overtime, Jimenez stated he felt Andrews was wresting not to lose instead of wresting to win and it cost him an opportunity to score.
“The kid took a bad shot, and Will could have scored, but he seemed to have a lapse in his mind and overthought it instead of just reacting,” said Jimenez. “It was a paralysis of analysis and he made the mistake and gave up the two, but it will be one that haunts me for a long time. I could only imagine how it feels for him, but if you would have told me he was going to be in that spot two months ago, close to 40 wins, I would have said you are crazy. I only wish he would have come out earlier because he would have been a really good wrestler. He has really dedicated himself to the sport, just like Herlandy did. They have done completely everything we asked them to do.”
Freshmen Connor Mccoy and Clerf Alexander, as well as sophomore Colby Stewart, also lost the match to place.
“I think the future is going to be bright for us because of them,” said Jimenez. “This was a huge experience for them.”
In total, Key West had 13 wrestlers in contention on Friday, which was whittled down to 10 by Saturday and now three going into the state championships. Coral Shores started with six but had only one matsmen win any matches, Biondoletti, who claimed victory in his consolation semifinals by a 15-8 decision to advance.
“I felt like we would get three to six, but now hopefully we can them these guys on the podium next week,” said Jimenez, whose team ended up taking sixth overall. “We are used to finishing in the top three of the region, but our region is so tough now, with five of the top six teams in the state in our region, we are proud of the ones that made it.”