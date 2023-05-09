The Marathon High track and field teams will be sending four athletes to Jacksonville for the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship at the University of North Florida on May 17.
Freshman Ava Merryman set a school record in the girls pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 10.25 inches, placing her second in the region and earning her an automatic qualifying spot for state competition.
The top two in each event in each region automatically advanced to the State Finals. The field is then filled to 18 athletes by taking the next best performance from across the four regions.
Her classmate Daysi Williams also soared to a second-place finish, and the auto qualifier that went with it, in the girls high jump, clearing a personal best of 4 feet, 9.75 inches. Williams had the same best clearance as the winner, but took silver on the tiebreaker.
Sophomore Vaclav Bursa ended a busy day with the best 3,200-meter run of his life, and punched his automatic berth ticket with a runner-up finish in 10:00.57. Bursa also had earlier run the fastest leg (and a personal best of 2:03) in the 4x800 relay and had raced to fourth place in a tactical 1,600, but came up short of the state qualifier in both.
Senior Nicole Merryman saved her best for her last as well, producing a personal best 32 feet, 8.5 inches on her final throw to leap from fifth to third. Her distance was far enough to earn her an at-large berth.