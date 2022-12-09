Unsure some of his young Dolphins even understand the magnitude of the matchup, Marathon High boys basketball coach Kevin Freeman hopes they can “jump-start this rivalry again,” when Key West visits the Middle Keys Campus on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
“We are excited, we have a game the night before to worry about, but once that final buzzer goes off our thoughts will be on Key West,” said Freeman, pointing out the game on Thursday, Dec. 8, against Posnak School will also be a challenge for his Marathon squad. “We need to worry about playing our game. [Posnak] has a good post player and they press, so we worked on that in practice on Wednesday.”
Marathon is coming off its first win of the season — 62-25 against Horeb Christian, led by freshman Deashawn Holmes’ 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks — and the Dolphins coach furthered that he hopes the victory gave his team confidence going into the final two contests of the week.
“It wasn’t a completely clean game, but some of the things we have been working on in practice, worked in that game,” said Freeman. “We got some guys in positions to score and we took advantage of those changes. It was a career game for Daeshawn in his short three-game career so far, but 24 points is good for a freshman.”
Marathon will hold a pep rally on Friday for the winter sport programs, before the gym hosts what Freeman expects to be a packed house on Friday night, which once completed will leave the Dolphins with just two games until the holiday break.
“When we get back from the Christmas break it gets ratcheted up for us, so this will be good for us,” said Freeman. “We are really focusing on defense this season and there’s a lot of trust in playing defense, so we are working on that now. Most of all, I want our players to focus on each other, like the saying on our shirts this year, ‘Just Us,’ that’s what I want us to focus on, not the crowd. We want to play our game and not get forced out of it, so we are trying to stay patient on offense and play well on defense.”
The Key West and Marathon girls will tip off at 5:30 p.m., which will be the only game on Friday proceeding the boys on the Middle Keys parquet.
“They are excited about it and it’s been tough to get them to focus on (Thursday) first,” said Freeman. “I’m sure they will be nervous, heck I’ll be nervous to see what we get from this young group in this rivalry game. None of these guys have ever beaten Key West, so as expected, the seniors, they’d love to beat Key West before they leave, so there’s a lot on the line for us. It will come down to which team can handle the pressure and which team makes fewer mistakes.”