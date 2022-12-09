Unsure some of his young Dolphins even understand the magnitude of the matchup, Marathon High boys basketball coach Kevin Freeman hopes they can “jump-start this rivalry again,” when Key West visits the Middle Keys Campus on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

“We are excited, we have a game the night before to worry about, but once that final buzzer goes off our thoughts will be on Key West,” said Freeman, pointing out the game on Thursday, Dec. 8, against Posnak School will also be a challenge for his Marathon squad. “We need to worry about playing our game. [Posnak] has a good post player and they press, so we worked on that in practice on Wednesday.”