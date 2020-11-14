Comparing a setter’s stats to that of a hitter’s on a volleyball court is like … well, comparing apples to oranges.
Often times a team’s top hitter is the focal point of the defensive as well as the one that brings the cheers from crowd — which describes the efforts of Coral Shores senior Riley Dobson — while the setter is regularly overlooked and not always applauded for their efforts — as was the case of Key West senior Ryan Star Gage during the truncated 2020 campaign.
Despite Dobson’s 109 kills, 99 digs, 40 blocks and 33 aces being tough to parallel against Gage’s 150 assists, 111 digs, 22 aces, 27 kills and 12 blocks, as the two were playing in much different ways on the court, what is undoubtable are the contributions to their teams this season making them The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Co-Players of the Year.
“Ryan really had a big impact for her team and was so consistent this year, while Riley was just awesome this season,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman.
Dobson picked right back up where she left off a season ago, now a three-time All-County selection, leading her Lady ’Canes to wins in each of their first five matches, including a 3-2 victory on the Conchs’ home court.
“Whenever Riley got set, she brought it down with power,” said Coral Shores coach Kathy Ets-Hokin. “She not only had a super-powerful hit but also a super-powerful serve. When she got the serve in, nobody could return it. She was the player who brought the fans and brought the excitement to the game.”
Her game was not just one-sided, as she improved enough to play on the back row this season, which did not go unnoticed as she was selected to the FACA All Star Volleyball Classic that will be played on Nov 22.
“She’s really come around on defense, because two years ago she didn’t play any back row,” said Dobson. “I told her if she want to play back row, she had to dive after the ball and I think by her playing with Miami Elite has totally upped her game.”
Dobson’s success was infectious, according to her coach, as despite the Hurricanes struggling in the second half of the truncated season, Ets-Hokin stressed her attitude never wavered.
“When our team was down, Riley was positive the whole time,” said Ets-Hokin, making note that Dobson is actively being recruited by roughly 25 college teams. “She just doesn’t get down and she’s been our captain the last two seasons.”
Similar to Dobson, Key West coach Kim Butler expressed that Gage’s leadership was invaluable to the success of the Conchs this season. That was about as far as the comparisons go, as often times the Conchs coach explained Gage’s contributions would go unnoticed and she was certainly the unsung hero of the squad.
“Ryan was our senior captain and showed the leadership, determination and consistency this season,” said Butler, touting Gage’s setting ability and technique as the best in the county.
“Her delivery of the ball efficiently to our hitter this season made her invaluable. Ryan’s all around.”
And because of Gage, Key West had several successful hitters this season, all the while playing in a 5-2 offense — which limited her total number of assists this season with two players at the setter position. Gage also accepted that role, which additionally allowed the senior to notch 27 kills of her own.
“She has a fierce swing, too,” said Butler.
With Gage taking the lead this season, the Lady Conchs were strong down the stretch of the season, winning three of their final four regular-season matches, including a 3-1 victory against Coral Shores on the Hurricanes’ home court, to finish as the only Monroe County team with a winning record.
“She was a pleasure to coach and she will be missed next year,” Butler said about Gage.
“Anybody that’s looking is usually watching the hitter because the hitter is the one who puts the ball away and nobody really gives the setter any credit, but without them you can’t have a successful hitter.”
Such was the case in Monroe County this season, like a good fruit salad, as there was a bit of everything coming from Gage and Dobson, who were both able to close out their high school careers as invaluable players and captains to their squads.