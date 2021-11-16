With the Florida High School Athletic Association boys and girls basketball seasons set to start within the next two weeks, there is a massive shortage of referees in Miami-Dade County, as the basketball officials association wants to become independent from the Greater Miami Athletic Conference, which is run by the school district.
That means, for the time being, many of those games scheduled to be played in Dade County could be moving to Monroe County, until the issue is resolved — starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when St. Brendan comes to Coral Shores for a game that was put together on Monday afternoon.
"Not the way I expected to start the season, I thought that would be on Wednesday against Marathon, but we will take any home game we can get," said Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers. "We will just end up playing (St. Brendan) three times this season."
In order to become an independent group, which some of the referees from the Miami association have officiated at the collegiate and professional levels, the FHSAA must give the final approval. Out of the 26 official associations within the FHSAA, 23 of them are self-governed.
Craig Clay, vice president of Miami’s basketball officials association, explained that breaking away from the GMAC will ensure that current and future referees will not have to pay various fees to GMAC.
“You’re looking at potentially (paying) $500 or $600 before you even hit the floor,” Clay said. “There’s a fee for fingerprinting, there are fees to receive training … and then, of course, their uniforms.”
Clay also mentioned it’s unclear what the GMAC does with the fees it collects, claiming they do not go toward the referees.
If the group is approved to self-govern, Clay hopes they can offer officials free training camps and scholarships to those who want to pursue higher levels of officiating.