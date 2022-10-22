Even when asked, Andra Garvey will defer questions about his Marathon record-setting 1997 campaign on the gridiron to the history books.
“I don’t bring it up to my players, I usually let them figure it all out,” said Garvey, who in 1997 led the Dolphins to the playoffs rushing for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns which also garnered him the only State Player of the Year honors in Monroe County history. “If they say, ‘Hey what position did you play or what did you do,’ I tell them to just look through the yearbook. Then I tell them if they want to be a good player, they just need to keep their mouth shut and focus on football.”
It may not be so easy for the Dolphins assistant football and head girls basketball coach to keep his accolades in the past much longer, as on Thursday, Oct. 20, during a halftime ceremony of a game against Palm Glades on the Middle Keys campus, Garvey’s No. 32 was retired by the school.
“It was a special moment for me,” said Garvey, who is now just the second person in school history to have his number retired joining Tony Bryant. “I know Tony went on to play at Florida State and then in the NFL, so it’s special to be mentioned with him because I’m proud of him and proud of myself as well.”
Garvey would attend Florida A& M University with his plan always being to come back and coach at Marathon.
“Now the kids know about it and know what I did when I played football here, so it will continue to be special for me,” said Garvey. “I love giving back to this community, whether it’s coaching football or girls’ basketball, I’m just going to continue to help any way I can.”
One of the places his retired jersey could reside permanently is in the Dolphins’ gymnasium, which the Dolphins coach could see during practice with the Lady ’Fins, nearly on a daily basis.
“I think I’ll really feel it then, once it is hung up,” said Garvey. “Sorry it had to go, so soon, but eventually it was going to happen.”
The No. 32 will be worn one final time, during Marathon’s season finale on Friday, Oct. 28, against University School, by current Dolphins senior Thomas Eubank, who was one of those players who first asked about the number, then did his own research to figure out the greatness of his humble coach. Eubank has done the number proud one final time as he leads the team in tackles with 27 entering Thursday’s contest.
“Thomas knew about some of my yards, so when he asked what number I wore I told him, No. 32, which is the same number coach (Chris) Flingos wore when he played here,” said Garvey. “Once Thomas picked that up, he realized what I did and Chris and wanted to be part of that legacy at the school. I knew it was a special number, but I never wanted to bring it up until he started talking about it himself, so this is a great way for it to go out.”