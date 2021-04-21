One pitch away from a perfect game, Key West High ace Coral Geide hit the 15th batter she faced on Friday afternoon against Monroe County rival Marathon High after retiring the first 14 in order. Despite that Lady ’Fin runner coming around to score, it just extended the inevitable as the Lady Conchs scored in the bottom half of the fifth to go back in front by the 10-run mercy-rule, 11-1, to end the game early in the regular-season finale on Senior Night at the Key West High Back Yard.
Geide was practically untouchable up until that final run, which was driven in on a single by Caidyn Young to break up the no-hitter two batters after the hit by pitch, as the Conchs senior struck out five in the complete-game performance.
By the time Marathon scored its lone run, Key West was well in control of the game, as the Lady Conchs scored five in the first and five in the third to take the 10-run advantage.
In the first, Key West scored on RBI singles by Marina Goins, Ty-Marie Cervantes, Sabrina Ramirez, Geide, and Madison Gonzalez, just one unearned on one Marathon error, but in the third errors to two of the first three batters opened up the game. The Lady Conchs did receive singles from Yahaira Williams, Ramirez and Gonzalez as well as doubles from Isabella Perez and Geide in the at-bat.
Geide would actually finish the day going 3-for-3, Cervantes and Perez were 3-for-4, and Ramirez and Gonzalez both had multihit games.
While the victory brought the regular season to an end for Key West, at 7-5 overall, Marathon has two games left on the schedule this week, on Wednesday, April 21, at Mater Lakes and on Friday at home against Ransom Everglades at 5 p.m.