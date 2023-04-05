Mikey Greenberg, left, celebrates with teammate Kasey Kasper (No. 30) after Key West defeated John Carroll Catholic during the second game of the Key West Spring Break Classic on Friday, March 31, at Rex Weech Field.
Conchs first baseman Caden Pichardo, right, watches as Jacob Burnham attempts to get his foot on t e bag for an out as Rams baserunner Tracen Cameron slides into first on the play. Cameron would be called safe.
Key West High manager Ralph Henriquez believes his team’s success this season has hinged on starting pitching.
During the Key West Spring Break Classic, the Conchs starting pitching was a difference maker allowing just three earned runs across 17 innings opening with a 3-0 shutout of Berkeley Prep on Thursday, March 30, then held down the John Carroll Catholic, 5-4, on Friday, March 31, following with an 8-4 victory once again versus Berkeley to close out the event on Saturday, April 1, at Rex Weech Field
Andis “Lucky” Barroso and Felix Ong combined for the shutout on Thursday versus the Buccaneers, with Barroso going six strong with seven strikeouts for the win, and Ong striking out the side in the seventh for the save, aided by a squeeze bunt from Noah Burnham that sent home Anden Rady, who had doubled, and RBI singles by Jack Haggard and Anthony Lariz.
A first-inning grand slam by Rady against the Rams on Friday, plated four of the Conchs’ five runs in the victory, the fifth on a steal of home by JD Dowling, running for Noah Burnham, who had reached via a single. Jacob Burnham went six strong from their allowing just two runs into the seventh then John Carroll scored twice, before Lariz came in for the save, striking out two with bases loaded.
In the rematch with Berkeley, Ong picked up where he left off in the seventh with two more shutout innings before allowing a Buccaenners’ run. The Conchs’ junior would go five complete, allowing just one earned run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. With the Key West bats pounding out 10 hits, a triple and single by Gabe Williams, a pair of base hits by Sam Holland and Jose Perdigon, a double by Jack Haggard, which extended his hit streak to eight straight, and base hits by Wyatt Kuhn, Noah Burnham and Lariz, Key West scored six unanswered runs through the first two frames.
Marlin Takovich finished off the tournament sweep by surrendering two unearned runs in the final two at-bats for Berkeley, on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts, to bring Key West’s Spring Break record to 5-1 overall after also placing as the runners-up during the Prospect Select Tournament on the Space Coast.
It was the second straight week Key West has played three games in as many days, but with Spring Break now completed, Key West is set for its typical two-game set on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, at Rex Weech Field against Palmetto.