Key West High manager Ralph Henriquez believes his team’s success this season has hinged on starting pitching.

During the Key West Spring Break Classic, the Conchs starting pitching was a difference maker allowing just three earned runs across 17 innings opening with a 3-0 shutout of Berkeley Prep on Thursday, March 30, then held down the John Carroll Catholic, 5-4, on Friday, March 31, following with an 8-4 victory once again versus Berkeley to close out the event on Saturday, April 1, at Rex Weech Field

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you