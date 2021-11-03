The top three scores during the Region 4-2A Finals at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club were at or below par, and the rest of the field was well off that pace — including Key West High’s Devon Gilday, whose season came to an end on Monday, Nov. 1, just one round away from garnering a berth in the FHSAA State Final.
“It was a tough day for everyone, believe me, it was everyone,” said Key West coach Josh Bassett. “It was definitely not an easy way to see the season end for the team, but I will say that despite a disappointing finish, Devon did what he has done all year and carried himself with pride, humility and displayed great sportsmanship through to the end.”
Gilday was the final player from Monroe County still vying for a state final berth, as the season came to a close for the rest of his Key West teammates along with Marathon in its respective district finals. Due to eligibility reasons, being a first-year program that signed up late for the season, Coral Shores did not qualify for districts.
“It was a privilege to be out there with him for regionals,” said Bassett. “While regionals didn’t go our way, this season was a great season for the Key West High golf team. Being out there this year was very rewarding and I have to thank everyone at the Key West Golf Club for their support as well as all of our parents, teachers, and administrators. We cannot do any of what we do without them.”
It was the first season for Basset as the head coach of the Conchs, as well as Hurricanes coach Danielle Thomas and Dolphins coach Mary Coleman, all of whom expressed they were pleased with their team’s improvements this season.
“As I start to look back on the season, I can say for certain that this team has shown resilience through some rough rounds only to rebound and play some of their best golf,” said Bassett. “I’m humbled to be out there with them, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Key West High golf.”